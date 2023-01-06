HYPERFUELS Inks Deal to Market PurFuels ethanol-free Gasoline in Reformulated Gasoline Areas in the USA

13 States will now have access to ethanol-free gasoline at the gas station pump

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperfuels announced today that it will market PurFuels ™ ethanol-free gasoline to petroleum distributors and gas station convenience stores in 13 states. This is the first commercial fuel (without ethanol) to be marketed in bulk in multiple states since 2005.

When Hyperfuels began offering special blends of ethanol-free gasoline in 2016 in some Texas markets known as Reformulated Gasoline (RFG) areas is now expanding to 12 more states with RFG areas. Ethanol-free gasoline is the preferred fuel for small engines, boat engines and pre-1976 automobiles which were not designed for ethanol-based gasoline. PurFuels ™ RFG meets EPA standards for Reformulated Gasoline areas and can be sold in these areas.

Hyperfuels will be responsible for all marketing of the product to petroleum distributors and gas station convenience stores where it can be offered as an alternative to ethanol-blended gasoline. The ethanol-free gasoline has been recommended by many engine manufacturers and the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA).

The ethanol-free gasoline will be marketed in the following states:

Texas

Missouri

Illinois

And Coastal Counties in these states:

Maine, New Hampshire, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island

Most notably, PurFuels ™ ethanol-free gasoline can be dispensed from E85 gas pumps and by offering multiple octane levels the gasoline can be used in typical blender dispensers as regular, mid-grade and premium gasoline. Inquiries from petroleum distributors are invited.

About PurFuels ™

PurFuels brand of fuels includes ethanol-free gasoline as well as other boutique fuels like nitromethane, methanol and 2 cycle premix gasoline. PurFuels is expanding out of the hardware store and into the gas station dispenser.

About Hyperfuels

Houston based Hyperfuels distributes high performance and alternative fuels, lubricants and additives for performance engines. Since 1998 Hyperfuels has revolutionized the packaged fuel markets by creating a "grab and go" fuel canister with top quality fuels such as Sunoco Racing Fuels ®, Elf Racing Fuels ®, Total Energies ® Lubricants, PurFuels ™, E-Free and SynDiesel ®. Hyperfuels leads the industry in distribution of ethanol-free fuels (using isobutanol oxygenate) to marinas, fire and crash rescue operations and small engine users. For more information visit www.hyperfuels.com

