Annovis Bio Announces New Appointments to Strengthen Its Senior Leadership Team

BERWYN, Penn., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing neurodegenerative diseases, today announced key additions to its senior leadership team with the appointments of Dr. Michael Christie as Vice President of Process Chemistry and David Prohaska as Vice President of Toxicology and Pharmacology.

Maria L. Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis commented, "The expertise of Dr. Michael Christie and David Prohaska will significantly strengthen our ability to conduct successful clinical trials and navigate the regulatory process. The insights and experience that both bring to Annovis will be instrumental in our success as we take significant strides in expanding our large-scale manufacturing capabilities, conduct our late-stage clinical trials in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease, and satisfy all important regulatory steps with the FDA."

Michael Christie, Ph.D., brings to Annovis over 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Christie formally served as the Senior Director of Chemical Process and R&D for Teva Pharmaceuticals, where he directed large teams and managed four laboratories while coordinating numerous projects and directing the functions of Chemical Development, Pilot Plant, and Production Laboratory. Prior to Teva Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Christie served as the Director of Chemical Process Research and Development at Cephalon, Inc., which was acquired by Teva Pharmaceuticals in 2011. Dr. Christie also served as the Vice President of Operations at Puresyn, Inc. and Vice President of Process Development at Zynaxis Inc.

David Prohaska brings 25 years of experience in all aspects of preclinical drug development and has a long track record of successful FDA submissions with multiple drug approvals. Mr. Prohaska joins Annovis from Aravive Biologics where he served as the Director of Preclinical Development and Clinical Operations Support. Prior to Aravive Biologics, Mr. Prohaska served as the Director of Preclinical Development at Furiex, Inc., where he was responsible for the preclinical development of several compounds including eluxadoline.

About Annovis Bio, Inc.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, Annovis Bio, Inc. (Annovis) is a clinical-stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD), and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's in Down Syndrome (AD-DS). We believe that we are the only company developing a drug for AD, PD, and AD-DS that inhibits more than one neurotoxic protein and, thereby, improves the information highway of the nerve cell, known as axonal transport. When this information flow is impaired, the nerve cell gets sick and dies. Annovis conducted two Phase 2 studies: one in AD patients and one in both AD and PD patients. In the AD/PD study buntanetap showed improvements in cognition and memory in AD as well as body and brain function in PD patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected effectiveness of buntanetap and the timing, effectiveness, and anticipated results of buntanetap clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are based on Annovis Bio, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Annovis Bio, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

