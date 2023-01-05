Polar Plunge
ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2022

Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago

Compared to December 2019, passenger traffic increased by 33.2% in Colombia, 24.1% in Mexico and 6.4% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2022 reached a total of 6.4 million passengers, 22.9% above the levels reported in December 2019.

Compared to December 2019, passenger traffic increased by 33.2% in Colombia, 24.1% in Mexico and Puerto Rico by 6.4%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia and Mexico was driven by domestic and international traffic and in Puerto Rico by domestic traffic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods December 1 through December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary










December


% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019



Year to date


% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019



2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Mexico

3,113,870

3,271,588

3,863,469

18.1

24.1


34,161,842

29,138,441

39,523,958

35.6

15.7

Domestic Traffic

1,487,771

1,540,184

1,860,661

20.8

25.1


16,683,996

15,057,198

18,700,737

24.2

12.1

International Traffic

1,626,099

1,731,404

2,002,808

15.7

23.2


17,477,846

14,081,243

20,823,221

47.9

19.1

San Juan, Puerto Rico

937,716

921,944

997,444

8.2

6.4


9,448,253

9,684,227

10,310,990

6.5

9.1

Domestic Traffic

845,671

854,978

907,519

6.1

7.3


8,455,993

9,138,875

9,404,031

2.9

11.2

International Traffic

92,045

66,966

89,925

34.3

(2.3)


992,260

545,352

906,959

66.3

(8.6)

Colombia

1,171,191

1,302,628

1,559,866

19.7

33.2


12,052,135

10,530,105

16,506,196

56.8

37.0

Domestic Traffic

996,876

1,105,503

1,270,380

14.9

27.4


10,231,479

8,984,220

13,718,590

52.7

34.1

International Traffic

174,315

197,125

289,486

46.9

66.1


1,820,656

1,545,885

2,787,606

80.3

53.1

Total Traffic

5,222,777

5,496,160

6,420,779

16.8

22.9


55,662,230

49,352,773

66,341,144

34.4

19.2

Domestic Traffic

3,330,318

3,500,665

4,038,560

15.4

21.3


35,371,468

33,180,293

41,823,358

26.0

18.2

International Traffic

1,892,459

1,995,495

2,382,219

19.4

25.9


20,290,762

16,172,480

24,517,786

51.6

20.8

Mexico Passenger Traffic









December


% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019



Year to date


% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

1,487,771

1,540,184

1,860,661

20.8

25.1


16,683,996

15,057,198

18,700,737

24.2

12.1

CUN

Cancun

770,284

870,648

1,050,521

20.7

36.4


8,980,397

9,081,354

10,705,897

17.9

19.2

CZM

Cozumel

17,739

18,598

10,557

(43.2)

(40.5)


189,640

174,348

173,506

(0.5)

(8.5)

HUX

Huatulco

61,778

78,542

78,694

0.2

27.4


749,048

655,550

878,959

34.1

17.3

MID

Merida

240,204

229,795

301,884

31.4

25.7


2,573,490

1,889,785

2,811,644

48.8

9.3

MTT

Minatitlan

12,334

9,001

9,113

1.2

(26.1)


140,616

92,721

100,754

8.7

(28.3)

OAX

Oaxaca

104,758

85,613

121,516

41.9

16.0


1,047,961

786,809

1,111,877

41.3

6.1

TAP

Tapachula

38,652

44,300

48,752

10.0

26.1


372,626

409,730

489,547

19.5

31.4

VER

Veracruz

127,831

107,802

119,522

10.9

(6.5)


1,406,796

1,024,610

1,241,734

21.2

(11.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

114,191

95,885

120,102

25.3

5.2


1,223,422

942,291

1,186,819

26.0

(3.0)

International Traffic

1,626,099

1,731,404

2,002,808

15.7

23.2


17,477,846

14,081,243

20,823,221

47.9

19.1

CUN

Cancun

1,525,467

1,633,990

1,884,068

15.3

23.5


16,501,592

13,237,113

19,637,064

48.3

19.0

CZM

Cozumel

32,624

42,035

49,642

18.1

52.2


356,783

357,327

489,764

37.1

37.3

HUX

Huatulco

19,798

9,721

14,923

53.5

(24.6)


143,239

36,600

92,076

151.6

(35.7)

MID

Merida

24,678

19,200

25,709

33.9

4.2


217,159

189,718

267,974

41.2

23.4

MTT

Minatitlan

613

489

661

35.2

7.8


7,543

5,823

11,264

93.4

49.3

OAX

Oaxaca

13,867

16,106

16,298

1.2

17.5


148,284

127,128

192,157

51.2

29.6

TAP

Tapachula

1,050

663

1,179

77.8

12.3


12,857

14,519

13,707

(5.6)

6.6

VER

Veracruz

6,080

6,487

7,449

14.8

22.5


68,785

78,850

91,844

16.5

33.5

VSA

Villahermosa

1,922

2,713

2,879

6.1

49.8


21,604

34,165

27,371

(19.9)

26.7

Traffic Total Mexico

3,113,870

3,271,588

3,863,469

18.1

24.1


34,161,842

29,138,441

39,523,958

35.6

15.7

CUN

Cancun

2,295,751

2,504,638

2,934,589

17.2

27.8


25,481,989

22,318,467

30,342,961

36.0

19.1

CZM

Cozumel

50,363

60,633

60,199

(0.7)

19.5


546,423

531,675

663,270

24.8

21.4

HUX

Huatulco

81,576

88,263

93,617

6.1

14.8


892,287

692,150

971,035

40.3

8.8

MID

Merida

264,882

248,995

327,593

31.6

23.7


2,790,649

2,079,503

3,079,618

48.1

10.4

MTT

Minatitlan

12,947

9,490

9,774

3.0

(24.5)


148,159

98,544

112,018

13.7

(24.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

118,625

101,719

137,814

35.5

16.2


1,196,245

913,937

1,304,034

42.7

9.0

TAP

Tapachula

39,702

44,963

49,931

11.0

25.8


385,483

424,249

503,254

18.6

30.6

VER

Veracruz

133,911

114,289

126,971

11.1

(5.2)


1,475,581

1,103,460

1,333,578

20.9

(9.6)

VSA

Villahermosa

116,113

98,598

122,981

24.7

5.9


1,245,026

976,456

1,214,190

24.3

(2.5)

Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









December


% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019



Year to date


% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

SJU Total

937,716

921,944

997,444

8.2

6.4


9,448,253

9,684,227

10,310,990

6.5

9.1

Domestic Traffic

845,671

854,978

907,519

6.1

7.3


8,455,993

9,138,875

9,404,031

2.9

11.2

International Traffic

92,045

66,966

89,925

34.3

(2.3)


992,260

545,352

906,959

66.3

(8.6)

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan













December


% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019



Year to date


% Chg 2022vs 2021

% Chg 2022vs 2019

2019

2021

2022


2019

2021

2022

Domestic Traffic

996,876

1,105,503

1,270,380

14.9

27.4


10,231,479

8,984,220

13,718,590

52.7

34.1

MDE

Rionegro

717,604

790,969

950,281

20.1

32.4


7,409,418

6,309,014

10,185,489

61.4

37.5

EOH

Medellin

104,044

112,677

116,101

3.0

11.6


1,095,291

1,008,756

1,264,382

25.3

15.4

MTR

Monteria

109,361

137,701

140,909

2.3

28.8


1,028,309

1,098,362

1,569,389

42.9

52.6

APO

Carepa

21,541

25,625

20,370

(20.5)

(5.4)


226,951

224,100

263,093

17.4

15.9

UIB

Quibdo

38,682

33,549

39,328

17.2

1.7


384,487

302,911

379,948

25.4

(1.2)

CZU

Corozal

5,644

4,982

3,391

(31.9)

(39.9)


87,023

41,077

56,289

37.0

(35.3)

International Traffic

174,315

197,125

289,486

46.9

66.1


1,820,656

1,545,885

2,787,606

80.3

53.1

MDE

Rionegro

174,315

197,125

289,486

46.9

66.1


1,820,656

1,545,885

2,787,606

80.3

53.1

EOH

Medellin












MTR

Monteria












APO

Carepa












UIB

Quibdo












CZU

Corozal












Traffic Total Colombia

1,171,191

1,302,628

1,559,866

19.7

33.2


12,052,135

10,530,105

16,506,196

56.8

37.0

MDE

Rionegro

891,919

988,094

1,239,767

25.5

39.0


9,230,074

7,854,899

12,973,095

65.2

40.6

EOH

Medellin

104044

112,677

116,101

3.0

11.6


1,095,291

1,008,756

1,264,382

25.3

15.4

MTR

Monteria

109,361

137,701

140,909

2.3

28.8


1,028,309

1,098,362

1,569,389

42.9

52.6

APO

Carepa

21,541

25,625

20,370

(20.5)

(5.4)


226,951

224,100

263,093

17.4

15.9

UIB

Quibdo

38,682

33,549

39,328

17.2

1.7


384,487

302,911

379,948

25.4

(1.2)

CZU

Corozal

5,644

4,982

3,391

(31.9)

(39.9)


87,023

41,077

56,289

37.0

(35.3)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

Contacts:

ASUR
Lic. Adolfo Castro
+52-55-5284-0408
acastro@asur.com.mx

InspIR Group
Susan Borinelli 
+1-646-330-5907
susan@inspirgroup.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-december-2022-301714937.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.