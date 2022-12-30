Polar Plunge
Sequans Announces Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET

PARIS, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G solutions for IoT devices, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 during pre-market hours. Following the announcement, Sequans' management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

www.sequans.com (PRNewsfoto/Sequans Communications)
www.sequans.com (PRNewsfoto/Sequans Communications)(PRNewswire)

Conference Call Details

Date:

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET / 14:00 CET

Dial in:

U.S. toll free: 877-407-0792


International: +1 201-689-8263

Access:

When prompted, provide event title or access code 13735066

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Sequans website at www.sequans.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations.  An audio replay of the conference call will be available until February 21, 2023 by dialing toll-free 844-512-2921 in the U.S., or +1 412-317-6671 from outside the U.S., using the following access code: 13735066.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States , United Kingdom , Israel , Hong Kong , Singapore , Finland , Taiwan , South Korea , and China . Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked In.

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin , +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com
Investor Relations: Kim Rogers , Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sequans-announces-conference-call-to-review-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2022-results-301711187.html

SOURCE Sequans Communications

