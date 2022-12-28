PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES RECEIVING A LETTER FORM THE MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS CONCERNING THE AGREEMENT WITH BEZEQ FOR THE PURCHASE OF AN INDEFEASIBLE RIGHT OF USE OF FIBER-OPTIC INFRASTRUCTURE LINES

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announced that further to the Company's immediate report on December 22, 2022, on December 27, 2022 a letter was received by the Company from the Ministry of Communications, concerning the agreement which was executed between the Company and Bezeq- the Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. ("Bezeq" and "the Agreement"), regarding the purchase of an indefeasible and irrevocable right of use (IRU) of non-specific fiber optic infrastructure lines in buildings connected to Bezeq's fiber-optic infrastructure ("the Letter").

The Letter states that from a preliminary examination of the Agreement, it appears to raise real competitive concerns. Therefore, and bearing in mind the various provisions of the Communications Law (Bezeq and Broadcasting), 1982, the characteristics of Bezeq and bearing in mind its license - the Ministry of Communications contacted Bezeq with a request to receive its position. The aforementioned- in light of the Agreement being adapted to the characteristics of a single authorized supplier (the Company) and therefore cannot be used as a relevant shelf offering for other authorized suppliers in the wholesale market.

The results of the discussion between the Ministry of Communications and Bezeq can affect the agreement in force with Bezeq and its implementation.

