InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Face Mask for Athletes (CWC-168)

Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective face mask to reduce the spread of germs and viruses when working out or engaging in various sports," said an inventor, from Springfield, Ill., "so I invented the SWASH MASK. My design would wick away moisture, provide a cooling action, and allow for easier breathing."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides a comfortable face mask option for athletes. In doing so, it protects against germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances safety. It also helps to absorb perspiration. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-face-mask-for-athletes-cwc-168-301708386.html

SOURCE InventHelp

