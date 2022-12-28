CANAIMA FUND LUX AND CANAIMA GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND PCC LIMITED EXCHANGE OFFER FOR VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT AND PETROLEOS DE VENEZUELA S.A. BONDS

EXTENSION DEADLINE ANNOUNCEMENT

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaima Fund Lux ("Issuer"), a securitization fund governed by the Luxembourg Law of 22 March 2004 on securitization undertakings, registered under number O27, and more precisely for and on behalf of the compartment named Canaima I ("Compartment"), with identification number ISIN XS2540585481 represented and managed by Canaima Capital Lux S.àr.l.arl, a company duly incorporated under the law of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 12C, rue Guillaume J. Kroll, L-1882 Luxembourg,

and

Canaima Global Opportunities Fund PCC Ltd, a company duly incorporated under the laws of the Island of Guernsey, having its registered office at Ground Floor, Dorey Court, Admiral Park, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2HT, registered under the reference 68019 under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, acting in its name and on behalf of its cells (subject to regulatory approval) and duly managed and represented by Canaima Capital Management Limited (the "Investment Fund")

INFORM

that the Issuer has resolved to extend the subscription period of the offer addressed to professional investors and holders of portfolios of bonds issued by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. to 31 March 2023 instead of the previous deadline of 31 December 2022, subject to all the conditions provided for in the same Base Private Placement Program Memorandum and Final Terms.

The offer invites the aforesaid investors to subscribe for the financial instruments issued by the Issuer in order to facilitate the recovery, in whole or in part, of the credits incorporated in the bonds through judicial proceedings, by contributing the securities portfolio to Canaima Global Opportunities Fund PCC Ltd, Canaima Fund Compartment I.

The Issuer and the Compartment are directing their investors wishing to subscribe to such financial instruments to register on the Transaction Website in order to provide the details of their current holdings by submission of proof of holdings.

The Issuer will perform the relevant KYC steps for each registration following which, investors will receive the password to access the documentation to participate in the Subscription Offer, should they wish to do so.

The Issuer has retained D.F. King Ltd. as the Information Agent for this process.

Investors should visit the Transaction Website hosted by D.F. King Ltd. to register their details at https://sites.dfkingltd.com/canaima. Should Investors have any question on the registration process, please contact D.F. King via email on canaima@dfkingltd.com.

The subscription period ends on 31 March 2023. Deadline for submission of proof of holding and KYC is 22 March 2023. The minimum investment, size of Notes and further information can be found in the Final Terms.

This Offer is not intended to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other country in which such Offer is not allowed without the authorisations of the competent authorities nor may the financial instruments be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, on behalf of citizens or residents of the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other country, unless the company, at its discretion, avails itself of any exemption under applicable law.

Canaima Capital Lux SARL Contact Details:

Stefano Giuffra

s.giuffra@lux.canaimacapital.com

Issuer website: https://www.lux.canaimacapital.com

Information Agent: D.F. King Ltd.

Transaction Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/canaima

D.F King Ltd. Contact details:

canaima@dfkingltd.com.

