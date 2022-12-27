Skanska repair naval shipyard berths in Portsmouth, Virginia, USA, for USD 56M, about SEK 570M

Skanska repair naval shipyard berths in Portsmouth, Virginia, USA, for USD 56M, about SEK 570M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with AECOM to repair Norfolk Naval Shipyard berths in Portsmouth, Virginia, USA. The total contract value is worth USD 56M, about SEK 570M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2022.

The work will include refurbishing the structural components of berths 40 and 41 at the entrance to dry dock 8 replacing deteriorated pile systems, pile caps, cast-in-place concrete systems, concrete beams, and fender pile systems.

Work began in November 2022 and expected completion is July 2024.

For further information please contact:

Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003

Matti Kataja, Acting Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 67 98

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3689755/1756958.pdf 20221227 US Norfolk Navy Shipyard

View original content:

SOURCE Skanska