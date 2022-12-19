Ritchie Bros. sells US$86+ million of equipment in its largest ever December Fort Worth auction

Three-day online auction attracted a record 12,600+ bidders from 65+ countries

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Last week Ritchie Bros. conducted its largest ever December auction in Texas, selling US$86+ million of equipment and trucks for 800+ consignors in three days.

The December 13 – 15 Fort Worth auction attracted more than 12,600 registered bidders from 65+ countries, which is new December record for the site. Approximately 88 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to U.S. buyers, including 43 percent sold to Texans. The remaining 12 percent was sold to international buyers from as far away as Australia, Egypt, and Honduras.

"We continue to break bidder records at Ritchie Bros., reaching an unprecedented number of equipment and truck buyers from around the world," said Nicolas Agudelo, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Having a strategic partner for the marketing and sale of used industrial assets has never been more important and no one attracts a bigger buying audience than Ritchie Bros. We have a multitude of solutions and services to meet your needs. Please contact us today so we can start marketing your assets to the world."

Equipment highlights in the Fort Worth event included 400+ truck tractors, 440+ aerial work platforms, 190 excavators, 120+ skid steers, and 35+ cranes, as well as a large selection of oil & gas-related assets sold in the dedicated RB Energy event on Day Three. All equipment was sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Five Big Sellers from Fort Worth

2014 Manitowoc 12000-1 120-ton crawler crane – US$330,000

2022 Caterpillar 336 hydraulic excavator – US$320,000

2021 Caterpillar 950M wheel loader – US$260,000

2015 Peterbilt w/ 365 Manitex 50155SHL straight boom truck – US$255,000

2019 JLG 1255 telescopic forklift – US$110,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: FORT WORTH ( DECEMBER 2022 )

Gross transaction value: US$86+ million

Number of items sold: 6,700+

Number of consignors: 800+

Number of bidders: 12,600+

Ritchie Bros. currently has 45,000+ items listed to be sold in its upcoming auctions and online marketplaces, including 6,200+ items selling in a Northeast Regional Event on December 20 – 22; 3,500+ items selling in a Pacific Northwest Regional Event on December 21; and 4,200+ items selling in the weekly IronPlanet auction on December 22. For a complete list of events, visit rbauction.com.

