REGENATIVE LABS SEEKING COLLABORATION IN AN OBSERVATIONAL SHOULDER STUDY TO ACHIEVE BETTER PATIENT OUTCOMES

Rotator cuff repair, arthroscopy, total shoulder replacement, and other shoulder surgeries can range in price from $6,000 to upwards of $50,000. Rotator cuff surgeries alone in the U.S. account for 500,000 thousand procedures annually. Nearly 10% of patients who undergo shoulder surgery suffer from postoperative complications. Preventative and minimally-invasive procedures are the future of major joint pain and function management.

Regenative encourages physicians across medical specialties to submit patient data as they track their patient outcomes for up to 120 days after allograft applications to continue improving and advancing patient care in regenerative medicine.

"This retrospective data repository is designed to promote a value-based, outcomes-focused practice and has inspired case studies and peer-reviewed research. Our repository is backed by an IRB, ensuring compliant protocols are followed concerning what is collected," shared Tyler Barrett, Regenative Labs CEO.

"We are calling on all physicians across the country to engage with us and advance the field of regenerative medicine," Barrett concluded.

Typical care is costly and invasive. Regenative Labs offers an alternative that is applied directly to the root cause of shoulder tissue issues—damaged cartilage in the joint.

Preliminary data has been collected from more than 30 clinics across the country with over 50 patients. On average, Regenative's findings show NPRS scores decreasing by over 40% after 90 days, with WOMAC scores improving by almost 30% after 90 days. The P value, or the probability of test results occurring due to chance, was <.01, thus indicating there is a very low likelihood that the outcome was due to external factors, or mere coincidence, and indicating that the outcomes of the study are highly repeatable. This type of patient improvement suggests alternative options for patients suffering from pain, immobility, and other problems resulting from missing or damaged tissue.

Barrett and his team hope to enlist physicians to take part in studies documenting novel homologous uses. Physicians will have their outcomes highlighted, furthering our understanding of regenerative medicine and uncovering new applications for this groundbreaking field of medicine.

About Regenative Labs: Regenative Labs produces regenerative medicine products to address the root cause of a patient's conditions using Wharton's Jelly innovations rather than masking the pain with other treatments. Regenative Labs works closely with scientists, physicians, hospitals, and surgery centers to constantly monitor and improve patient progress and outcomes for new product development. Formed by veteran industry professionals familiar with the daily challenges of innovations in healthcare, the company provides non-addictive, non-invasive options for patients. The company adheres to AATB and FDA guidelines. Learn more at Regenative's website: www.regenativelabs.com

