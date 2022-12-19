LG Innotek to come forward as the 'Total Solution Provider for future cars' in 'CES 2023'

LG Innotek to come forward as the 'Total Solution Provider for future cars' in 'CES 2023'

The first open booth to be launched in the Mobility Exhibition Hall

3D sensing module, display assembly...Metaverse-related products also make debut

CEO Cheol-dong Jeong "We will position as a company that innovates customer experience"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Cheol-dong Jeong) announced on 19th that it will launch the first open booth at the 'Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023' and reveal new products related to electric components of electric vehicles and autonomous driving cars in a mass.

(PRNewsfoto/LG Innotek) (PRNewswire)

CES is the world's largest IT and home appliance exhibition held in Las Vegas, United States, every January. It is known as the 'arena for competition' of new technologies where global innovation enterprises and startups gather in one place and launch innovative products.

LG Innotek had participated in CES in the form of private exhibition that only invited clients to introduce products. It is the first time to participate in the exhibition for the public by running a booth.

Through this CES exhibition, LG Innotek is planning to secure its position in the global market as the 'total solution provider for future cars' including electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving cars.

At 'CES 2023', under the concept of "LG Innotek Where Innovation Starts," LG Innotek is planning to present new products related to electric vehicles and self-driving cars where the next-generation innovation technology is applied.

With active participation by global automobile companies, the mobility business has become the main theme of the recent CES. To keep pace with this trend, LG Innotek also brought electric components forward as the highlight of this exhibition. This is the reason why it launched the first open booth in West Hall, the automobile and mobility technology exhibition hall, of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Electric components for autonomous driving whose demands are expected to soar along with the improvement in self-driving levels, including the camera for an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), in-cabin camera and radar, sensor fusion solution, LiDAR solution, and 5G-WiFi combo module that optimized stability in the vehicle and smartphone connection.

Moreover, core components for EVs including the DC-DC converter for EVs and electric vehicle communication controller (EVCC) for charging EVs comprise a significant portion of this exhibition. Especially, LG Innotek's wireless battery management system (Wireless BMS), independently developed for lightening of electric components, are unveiled in CES for the first time.

Metaverse-related new products developed by LG Innotek based on high-performance optical component technology, including the 3D sensing module and display assembly that are necessary for realization of extended reality (XR) are also the watchpoints.

LG Innotek puts weight on exhibiting substrate products for semiconductors that are leading the global market with its differentiated technological competitiveness.

In addition to substrates for the antenna in package (AiP) and radio frequency system in package (RF-SiP), which are evaluated as the required component for 5G communication, the flip chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) that announced its new entry in the beginning of this year is also introduced in this CES. It is expected that CES will play a key role in capturing new client companies.

It is also worth paying attention to eco-friendly energy power solutions such as the solar hybrid inverter, DC-DC converter for the energy storage system (ESS), and power products for EVs. Eco-friendliness can be practiced in daily life immediately with these products, which reflects LG Innotek's company philosophy of seeking an 'innovation that not only makes the world anew but benefits it.'

Meanwhile, LG Innotek is planning to open an online exhibition hall on its homepage (www.lginnotek.com) upon the opening of CES 2023, which intactly reproduced the CES offline booth. It is not only equipped with the detailed introduction on the exhibits but also with various information including the exhibition site sketch, so that the exhibition hall visitors can enjoy a vivid sense of realism and excitement as if they are visiting the offline booth. Plus, LG Innotek's virtual press office (https://ces.vporoom.com/LGInnotek/) has been launched on CES' official homepage.

The QR codes have been placed in several spots of booths so that visitors can easily view the detailed specifications and features of each product. By providing multi-contents that connect online and offline, LG Innotek is taking strategies to maximize a hybrid exhibition effect and improve customer value.

"Under the motto of 'innovative technology development that opens a more convenient and safe future,'" CEO Cheol-dong Jeong said, "LG Innotek has been growing as a company leading the global materials and components market." "This CES where we present the next-generation innovative technology to the public for the first time," he continued, "will be a good opportunity to position as a company that innovates customer experience."

About LG Innotek Co.,Ltd.

LG Innotek is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of the LG group. The company's business units include core components for mobile, automotive, display, semiconductor, and IoT products. Furthermore, the company has cooperated closely with the mobile devices, home appliances, and automotive companies, producing camera modules, automotive electronic components, wireless communication modules, and substrate materials.

LG Innotek is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and its sales subsidiaries are located in Germany, USA, Mainland China, Japan, and Taiwan with production subsidiaries in Mainland China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Poland. For more information, please refer to the website: www.lginnotek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Innotek