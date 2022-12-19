Amalthea Uses Infor Integrated AI Solution to Help Improve Cheese Quality & Yields, Build Customer Loyalty and Boost Sustainability

Leading global provider of goat cheese expects to save 500,000 euros, for every 1 percent increase in yields, which it can reinvest in the business

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Amalthea, a leading global provider of goat cheese and organic cow cheese, is using Infor's integrated artificial intelligence (AI) solution to help improve cheese quality and yields, build customer loyalty and boost sustainability.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

For every 1 percent increase in yields, Amalthea expects to save approximately 500,000 euros, which it can reinvest to further develop the business. Amalthea plans to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity in five years to meet the high demand for more cheese types and innovative solutions such as its CleardMilk® formula, a process by which it can extract whey, cream and other components from raw milk. This helps lessen waste and improve sustainability practices.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Amalthea strives to make the most of the top-quality goat milk it receives from about 50 goat farmers who are members of the Amalthea Cooperative of Goat Farmers. Amalthea's stated mission is to enhance the lives of consumers, customers and farmers by making delicious and nutritious dairy products in a sustainable way, based on utilizing the richness of goat and cow milk to the full extent.

One of the biggest challenges for dairy manufacturers such as Amalthea is that milk composition varies across farms and seasons. Therefore, there is no standard recipe that can be applied across all milk batches to achieve consistent quality and yield. Close monitoring and steering of the cheese production process is required to create cheese consistency so that customers stay loyal and Amalthea maximizes yield potential.

"Our customers require consistency in the cheese we produce," said Joris Aarts, chief financial officer at Amalthea. "The big challenge is that milk is the raw material used to produce cheese and, by nature, is very unstable and inconsistent over the seasons. Infor Coleman AI helps us make cheese production as stable and predictable as possible, in terms of quality and yield, so that our customers are happy."

For each of its cheese batches, Amalthea used to set a target yield based on the practical or past knowledge of production. When a cheese batch deviated from the target yield or the right target yield wasn't set, factory operators had to take action and make changes to production to make the process more efficient. In the past, production issues were identified by manually processing data and analyzing it on a weekly basis. With approximately 240,000 liters of milk processed each day, it was not optimal to wait a week or sometimes a month to get insights and make necessary system changes to optimize yield.

"In the past, we had to do these milk yield calculations manually, and we were only able to do this once per week, or sometimes once per month, so it was too late," Aarts said. "On top of that, we were not able to calculate the yields per batch. We could improve milk yield somewhat, but now with Infor Coleman AI, we can not only see the yields per cheese batch in real time, but it also gives us direct insight into what contributors are causing a higher or lower milk yield so the operators can directly act on it."

In 2020, Amalthea modernized its ERP with Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage and leveraged the power of Infor's cloud technology platform, Infor OS, to solve a critical milk yield business problem. This was previously hard to tackle because of outdated and disconnected applications, data silos and lack of time and resources. The modernization formed the building blocks to create AI-driven applications quickly and efficiently. Amalthea's AI-driven yield deviation detection and explanation is now fully automated – from data collection and processing to presentation.

Amalthea is utilizing Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage throughout its supply chain, from the reception of milk to the cheese warehouse. It interfaces with and helps automate production systems in the factory, such as weighing units and processing tanks. Infor technology also has helped Amalthea improve the speed and efficiency of its financial closing process from weeks to days. According to Aarts, having the business now fully running in the cloud with Infor provides a strong foundation for future growth, as data insights will play an increasingly important role in dairy production.

"Infor has a process catalog specifically designed for dairy, and it can give us good insights into milk utilization and yields," Aarts said. "This utilization of milk is the most important way in which we can manage costs, so Infor already has helped us save money with that.

"Now, with Infor Coleman AI implemented," he noted, "we can stretch that even further because we have more real-time data and information about this milk yield."

Watch this video to see how Infor Coleman AI is helping Amalthea steer its cheese production process faster and with more accuracy.

Learn more about Infor platform technology.

Learn more about Infor's Food & Beverage ERP solutions.

About Amalthea

Amalthea is a Dutch goat cheese and organic cow cheese producer affiliated with the goat farmers cooperative with the same name. The highest quality goat and organic cow milk is delivered every day and is then prepared in Amalthea's modern cheese factory, where it is turned into award-winning Dutch goat and organic cow cheese. CleardMilk® – the ideal basis for dairy and cheese innovations and local production – is also produced in that factory. Based in Rijen (North Brabant), the Amalthea Group processes more than 130 million liters of milk annually and has a workforce of around 70 employees. Its products are sold in more than 35 countries. To learn more, please visit https://amalthea.nl/en/home/.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:

Steve Bauer

Infor

steven.bauer@infor.com

(650) 670-7135

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor