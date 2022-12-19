$5 Purchase Turns into a $95,000 Princess-Branded Porsche Taycan for Lucky North Carolina Resident

Kavita Torvi of Cary, N.C. is the Winner of Princess Cruises Porsche Giveaway, Which Attracted More than 850,000 Entries Across North America

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talk about winner's luck! When Kavita Torvi of Cary, N.C., purchased a $5 Princess accessory ahead of an upcoming Princess Cruise, little did she know that it set the wheels in motion for an incredible turn of events that resulted in her winning a one-of-a-kind, $95,000 Princess-branded all-electric Porsche Taycan as part of a giveaway in conjunction with the Porsche Club of America (PCA).

Torvi's small purchase entered her into a drawing for the unique high-performance vehicle which is emblazoned with Princess' iconic seawitch logo and includes a host of high-tech features. The Princess Porsche has traveled the United States and been featured at five signature Porsche Club of America events and is affixed with event specific badges making it even a more unique award.

Even more fitting, Torvi's personalized Princess Medallion accessory featured the word "LOVE" to commemorate her son's 18th birthday. The personalization is one of many ways Princess recognizes and celebrates important guest milestones on board and takes birthday surprises to a whole new level.

"We love helping guests like Kavita celebrate special occasions on board, and this Princess-branded Porsche is quite possibly the biggest surprise ever," said John Padgett, Princess President.

Princess' legendary experience personalization now takes on a whole new level as Torvi is celebrating her good fortune as the lucky individual selected from more than 850,000 entries across North America.

"When Princess called me to tell me I had won a $95,000 custom Princess-inspired Porsche I thought they were joking -- I almost hung up on them. To be honest, I'm still in shock!" said Torvi.

Torvi along with her husband and two teenage sons -- who boarded the Regal Princess this weekend for a previously booked cruise -- were the guests of honor at a dockside reception at Port Everglades prior to the cruise where Princess President John Padgett presented her with the keys and title to her dream car which she'll soon be driving in Cary where she's sure to be the envy of her friends back home.

"We love sailing on Princess and this Porsche is a life-changing reminder of the amazing times we've had on board. Many thanks to Princess and the Porsche Club of America for providing my family with a lifetime of memories!"

