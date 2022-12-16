A VOICE FOR ANIMAL WELFARE WORLDWIDE

Helen Woodward Animal Center Gains Special Consultative Status

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Helen Woodward Animal Center took another step forward in advocating for animal welfare worldwide. Center President and CEO Mike Arms addressed the United Nation's Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) as the Center was recently appointed special consultative status. Helen Woodward Animal Center is honored to take a seat at this table among the world's most influential non-governmental organizations. A copy of Arms' address can be read below.

Teaching our youth to become more humane today can lead to a more humane world tomorrow.

Founded in 1945, the mission of the United Nation's ECOSOC is to promote sustainable economic, social and environmental development by bringing together the globe's leading experts and organizations to foster innovative thinking and achieve internationally supported goals.

Already, the Center's work stretches far beyond its campus in Rancho Santa Fe. Having hosted The Business of Saving Lives conferences internationally, including in Australia and Estonia, and with another coming up in Scotland in 2023, it has always been important to the Center, and to Woodward herself, to empower others through education. This unique form of outreach has been central in helping animal welfare organizations grow and become more efficient in an effort to save more lives. Building this network also allowed the Center to become close to organizations providing relief to shelters in crisis amid the war in Ukraine, with the Center collecting more than $350,000 in donations to support their rescue efforts. Already, the Center has been acting as protector of the planet and its animals.

Now with an audience of world leaders, the Center has a unique and rare opportunity to use this prestigious platform to impart wisdom upon policymakers, parliamentarians, academics, foundations, and businesses, and in doing so, inspiring a more compassionate world.

On Tuesday, December 13th, the Center addressed Non-Governmental Organizations in consultative status with the Economic and Social Council for the first time during a meeting in the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Center CEO Mike Arms, accompanied by Vice President of Development Renee Resko and Social Media and Technology Manager Jacqueline Kelleher, presented the Center's views and goals to the ECOSOC members. The hearing was broadcast online on United Nations Web TV at media.un.org/en/webtv. A video of his address can be found HERE!

A written version of Arms' address follows:

Thank you, Honorable Chairperson, for giving us the floor. Since 1972, Helen Woodward Animal Center, based in the United States, has been committed to the philosophy of people helping animals and animals helping people. The admittance of our organization to the Economic and Social Council is an indication of the importance of advocating for the humane treatment of animals and discovering ways to benefit the community through educational and therapeutic programs for people, while involving animals.

In its 50 years, the Center has had a direct impact in over 180 countries and its campaigns have helped to save the lives of over 19 million pets. Recently, the Center raised over $300,000 to support animal rescue work in Ukraine. Center representatives have provided guidance to many countries that are working on legislation to protect animals and stray pets. The Center also hopes to break the cycle of human abuse which correlates with animal abuse. It is imperative that our children learn at a young age how to interact humanely with animals so that we can all continue to enjoy a diverse biosphere.

The aim of our organization here is to: share the importance of the animal-human bond; advocate for the humane treatment of animals; support people who are in need by connecting them to animals; and act as a resource to animal advocates, rescue organizations, animal caretakers, and other communities.

Helen Woodward Animal Center's passionate belief that animals help people and people help animals through trust, love, and respect creates a legacy of caring. Working with the Economic and Social Council and other groups we can inspire our youth. Teaching our youth to become more humane today can lead to a more humane world tomorrow.

Helen Woodward is honored to advocate for humane education and animal welfare worldwide. For more information head to www.animalcenter.org. You can also call 858-756-4117, or visit Helen Woodward Animal Center at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

About Helen Woodward Animal Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center is a private, non-profit organization where "people help animals and animals help people." Founded in 1972 in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., the Center provides services for more than 90,000 people and more than 10,000 animals annually through adoptions, educational and therapeutic programs both onsite and throughout the community. Helen Woodward Animal Center is also the creator of the International Home 4 the Holidays pet adoption drive, the International Remember Me Thursday® campaign and The Business of Saving Lives Workshops, teaching the business of saving lives to animal welfare leaders from around the world. For more information, go to: www.animalcenter.org.

