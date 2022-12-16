Superior Plus Propane Continues to Lead in Innovation by Choosing Acterys as their Preferred xP&A Platform

Superior Plus Propane adds Acterys to its fintech stack to streamline xP&A processes and optimize daily reporting of their distribution channels.

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Plus Propane, a leading distributor of propane and related products in the U.S., has selected Acterys as their partner to transform extended Planning & Analysis (xP&A) processes.

Acterys logo (PRNewswire)

The team was looking for a solution that can provide instantaneous data refresh capabilities and integrate directly into Power BI, allowing them to see updates in real-time on their dashboards. After trying to achieve the same with PowerApps, they realized how complicated the entire process was due to its lack of flexibility.

Superior Plus Propane found Acterys to be the most suitable solution to help simplify and automate propane distribution reporting, planning, and forecasting with its Power BI writeback capabilities. The performance management platform offered superior functionality and ease of use, allowing the propane distribution giant to leverage their existing Microsoft tech stack and expertise.

"Acterys has been a great partner for us and gets us one step closer to reaching our analytics goal as a company. The implementation was really streamlined, thanks to the support from the Acterys team. We are just at the tip of the iceberg of what this great tool is capable of, and so far, the feedback from our end users has been great. Acterys has been a key part of our team's shift towards a more data-driven organization."

– Chad Lovelady, Manager of Data Analytics

Acterys delivers unparalleled reporting, planning, and analytics in popular front-end interfaces, like Tableau, Power BI, and Excel, and complements the functionality with a robust backend data infrastructure in Azure/SQL. It offers connectivity to any data source, automated data integration, and modeling. Workflows can be set up to automatically refresh data – something that is very complicated to do with solutions like PowerApps.

"Our enthusiasm for the journey ahead with Superior Plus Propane only grows as we look at how they are using Acterys today. Leveraging real-time data, SPP will be empowered to make informed decisions companywide - a whole new level of progress! Can't wait to see what comes next!"

– Mike Zack, COO of Acterys

About Superior Plus Propane

Superior Plus Propane is a leading U.S. distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing approximately 500,000 customer locations.

About Acterys

Acterys enables instant clarity for present & future through end-to-end analytics & planning solutions for major ERP and SaaS solutions. On top of the single version of the truth data model, the solution offers out of the box templates for all performance management aspects that can be easily customized by business users in their familiar environments like Power BI & Excel. This typically guarantees significant cost savings as multiple disparate CPM solutions e.g., separate applications for data analytics, consolidation, and planning, are consolidated on a single platform based on Microsoft standard technologies. For more info, please visit https://www.acterys.com/

Mike Zack

Acterys

sales@acterys.com

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acterys