Leidos Awarded $334M Air-Breathing Hypersonic System Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos has been awarded a $334 million contract to assist the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) in developing an air-breathing hypersonic system. The Expendable Hypersonic Multi-mission ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) and Strike program, better known as Mayhem, will span a 51-month period of performance. The initial task order is $24 million to conduct the System Requirements Review (SRR) and Conceptual Design Review (CoDR) in a Digital Engineering (DE) environment.

Leidos has been selected by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to develop an air-breathing hypersonic system. (AFRL/Leidos rendering) (PRNewswire)

"To deliver the next generation of air-breathing hypersonic system, we'll leverage our years of investment, knowledge and success in the hypersonic field," Leidos' Dynetics President Steve Cook said. "Our team is prepared to undertake this vital mission for our nation."

The Mayhem system will use a scramjet engine to generate thrust, propelling the vehicle across long distances at speeds greater than Mach 5. Leidos is tasked with designing and developing a large-class version that surpasses current air-breathing systems in range and payload capacity using digital engineering to ensure the design efforts help future development and transition.

Leidos has assembled a team of leaders from industry and academia, including Calspan, Draper and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., to serve as the System Design Agent (SDA). The SDA will forge partnerships between the government, industry and academia to deliver the cutting-edge research and development needed to design and prepare a production ready technical data package to produce prototypes. Leidos will also lead the Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) and programming to help ensure Mayhem can transition from idea to operational system.

"The team assembled by Leidos marries exceptional experience with innovation," said Mayhem program manager Ryan Leo. "We're working with the nation's top solution providers in hypersonic vehicle and propulsion technologies. We're proud to contribute to this important national security mission."

###

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Leidos Contact:

Mackenzie Hicks

Dynetics Communications Specialist

O: 256-964-4034 | C: 256-929-5229

shawna.hicks@dynetics.com

Alyssa Pettus

Dynetics Group Communications Director

O: 1-571-526-6743 | C: 1-571-992-5499

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leidos