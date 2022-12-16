Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

JBM® Brokers Sale of Versol Apartments in Bonita Springs

Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JBM® Institutional Multifamily Advisors continues to close deals in Southwest Florida. This time, they brokered the sale of Versol – a 2020-built, Class A+, 240-unit luxury multifamily community in Bonita Springs, Florida. The Property sold for $87,250,000 or $363,542 per unit. The seller was TerraCap Management, a privately held investment manager headquartered locally in Naples, Florida. This marks the 2nd time in the last two years that JBM® has sold the Property.

JBM® brokers the sale of Versol – a 240-unit, Class A+ multifamily community in Bonita Springs,...
JBM® brokers the sale of Versol – a 240-unit, Class A+ multifamily community in Bonita Springs, Florida(PRNewswire)

JBM® Chairman & CEO, Jamie May, comments, "Versol is such a beautiful deal with a strong location. Ideally situated between Fort Myers and Naples, Bonita Springs is a strong sub-market that continues to grow and demonstrate unbelievable income demographics. Congratulations to both buyer and seller on a smooth transaction."

About the Property

The Property site is 27.35 acres +/- consisting of 240 units averaging 1,094 square feet, yielding an extremely desirable low-density of just 8.78 units per acre. The Property features concrete block construction, with both two and four-story buildings (four-story buildings are elevator serviced).

Their ultra-modern amenity package features a resort-style pool with sun shelf; coastal-style clubhouse; 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center with True Fitness equipment and a spin/yoga room; outdoor summer kitchen; bocce ball court; Amazon Hub package lockers; and rentable storage units and garages.

Units feature quartz countertops; chef-inspired signature kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, 42" shaker-style cabinets, subway tile backsplash, and extra-large undermount sinks; luxury faux wood plank flooring in living areas; and private, screened-in balconies/patios.

Location

Acting as the suburban hub to high income earners for both Naples and Fort Myers, Bonita Springs has seen explosive growth in recent years (46% since 2010). The Property is just 3 miles to Barefoot Beach and within 5 miles of two major hospitals. Notable 5-mile demographics include average household income of $117K and an average net worth of $2.2 million.

About JBM®

JBM® is the #1 ranked boutique brokerage firm in the U.S.A. and has dominated the Southwest Florida market for the last 20+ years with a greater than 70% market share. Despite only transacting in Florida, Green Street and Real Estate Alert rank JBM® #1 for Highest Average Sold Price achieved in the U.S.A. and the #12 multifamily broker by total sales volume. JBM® has a lifetime sales volume over $18.7 billion and sold over 166,000 units.

JBM - Available Properties
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors (PRNewsfoto/JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors)
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors (PRNewsfoto/JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jbm-brokers-sale-of-versol-apartments-in-bonita-springs-301705426.html

SOURCE JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.