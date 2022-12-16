InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitary Shopping Cart Accessory (DAL-149)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and sanitary way to use a public shopping cart," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the BASKET COVER. My design ensures that a clean cart is available without the hassle of spraying or wiping the cart surfaces."

The invention provides a sanitary cover for a shopping cart. In doing so, it helps prevent the transfer of germs and viruses between shoppers. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features a portable and reusable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

