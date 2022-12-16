GIFT YOURSELF A CREATIVE AND COOL HOLIDAY

See how simple and tasty celebrations start in the Freezer and Dairy Aisles

HARRISBURG, Pa. , Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown to the holidays is on. While kids are busy writing their wish lists, adults are crafting their holiday menus. And with a little planning and creativity, those meal plans won't turn your holiday spirit into holiday stress.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) wants to make this year your easiest and most delicious holiday season yet. With tasty recipes, time-saving tips and a host of cool, creative shortcuts from the Freezer and Dairy aisles, your holiday celebrations will be less stressful and more flavorful.

HOLIDAY STRESS-SAVERS

Be Prepared: Stock your fridge and freezer with snacks, treats and more. From frozen fruit to pizza rolls and cheeses to yogurt, there's a variety of grab-and-go and heat-and-eat items that are perfect to have ready for hungry family and friends any time of the day.

Keep It Easy: Cut out the prep with pre-cut frozen veggies! The Freezer and Dairy aisles are full of ready-to-use foods to ease your cooking stress. Plus, you'll waste less by using only what you need and putting the rest back in the freezer for the next time.

Skip From-Scratch: Using frozen appetizers and desserts saves time and the hassle of cooking and baking everything yourself. Add a splash of fresh herbs, a savory sauce, a drizzle of chocolate or more, and they'll look (and taste) just like they're homemade.

FESTIVE SHORTCUTS

Kick off your celebration with crowd-pleasing frozen appetizers and hors d'oeuvres – just add a festive sauce or dip

Plain yogurt makes the perfect base to a number of holiday dips

Frozen veggies and sides like riced cauliflower and broccoli are pre-washed and ready to steam in the bag – it doesn't get easier

Kids will love using festive cookie cutters on ready-to-bake cookie dough

Whipped cream on just about any dessert is the perfect way to end a delicious holiday meal

Picky eaters might prefer frozen finger foods or heat-and-eat dishes like frozen chicken tenders and mac and cheese – look for veggie options for additional nutrients

The Freezer and Dairy aisles have you covered this holiday season. Head to your local grocery store and find all the simple, creative and delicious ways the cool aisles can make your next celebration less hectic and more fun.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

