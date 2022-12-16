Competition Interactive's Innovative Slot Game Running Rich Reels Recommended for Final Approval by Nevada Gaming Control Board. Final Nevada Gaming Commission Approval Expected December 22.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After successfully completing a 6-month slot trial, Competition Interactive's Running Rich Reels Slot Game received recommendation for Final Approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The final step in the approval process will occur at the Commission meeting on December 22. Competition Interactive aims to shake up the world of casino gaming with its social, competitive, and hybrid skill-based games which can now be enjoyed in Las Vegas casinos including New York New York and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod.

Positively received by both operators and players for its interactivity, high-end graphics, and innovative gameplay. The hybrid chance/skill game is the world's first and only slot game with a steering wheel that allows players to use their skill in an arcade-style race to determine bonus payback. This unique arcade-style racing experience will enable players to drive for cash on 6 fairytale-themed courses with a modern twist.

The Las Vegas based gaming start-up, Competition Interactive, offers land-based and on-line social, competitive, skill-based fun with next generation game designs. Leading casino architect and CEO of Competition Interactive Paul Steelman and Chief Creative Executive of Competition Interactive Keith Winters, a digital media and animation veteran, lead the team. In addition, the small team consists of Robert Quinones, Lead Software Engineer, Roland Lavallee, Lead Hardware Engineer, and Connie Stafford, Director of Compliance. Paul and Keith developed the company due to their casino visionary expertise and their passion for evolving the casino gaming experience.

"As a Las Vegas gaming manufacturer, we are thrilled that we brought the casino industry the first-ever gambling racing game. We are closer to merging the world of land-based casino gambling with the world of interactive video games. The time for Next Generation gambling games is now." says Keith.

"We founded Competition Interactive to create and build new forms of casino entertainment. We're dedicated to creating a whole new world of competitive and interactive games for the casino." says Paul.

ABOUT COMPETITION INTERACTIVE

Competition Interactive is an innovative gaming manufacturer that is changing the casino gaming world one experience at a time. They are bringing the familiarity of playing arcade and console style video games to the exciting environment of the casino floor.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Competition Interactive was born from the love of game design and the passion for evolving the casino gaming experience. It's a team of gamers, designers, artists, developers, engineers, and entrepreneurs bringing years of gaming experience to the company. Competition Interactive is dedicated to "Changing the Game" and striving to modernize the industry.

