Volkswagen Group Selects Ivalua to Improve Efficiency, Transparency, and the Employee Purchasing Experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , and Capgemini, a global IT services and consulting firm, today announced that after a comprehensive evaluation of available technology solutions, the Volkswagen Group has chosen Ivalua's platform to digitize its global indirect procurement processes for the Group's entire brand portfolio.

A top-10 Forbes 500 company, the Volkswagen Group is one of the world's leading automobile manufacturers and the largest carmaker in Europe. The Group is made up of twelve world-renowned brands from seven European countries: Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, and MAN.

The Group operates 120 production plants in 19 European countries and a further 10 countries in the Americas, Asia, and Africa. 662,575 employees worldwide produce vehicles and work in vehicle-related services or other fields of business. The Volkswagen Group sells its vehicles in 153 countries.

"We are delighted to have been selected for the digitization of one of the world's leading automotive players' procurement processes. Given the magnitude, complexity, and sustainability focus of their global supply chain, Volkswagen fully recognizes the strategic role of procurement in providing the company with a true competitive edge in an uncertain global market environment," said David Khuat-Duy, founder and CEO of Ivalua. "The customer centricity of our teams and the need for a flexible and robust platform that enables process optimization, transparency, and agility have weighed in our favor to provide Volkswagen with a compelling solution", he concluded.

