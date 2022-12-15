TripleLift Integrates iSpot as a Preferred CTV Measurement Partner

TripleLift and iSpot.TV (PRNewswire)

Partnership brings independent effective measurement to the CTV and TV marketplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement has announced the selection of iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company as a preferred independent measurement company for its Connected TV (CTV) advertising offering. The partnership provides a turnkey audience measurement solution for advertisers and publishers in video.

TripleLift will leverage iSpot.tv's cross platform ad measurement capabilities to verify creative delivery across spots and In-Show ad placements at the household level, measure CTV impressions and give customers a view into the incremental reach generated against congruent linear campaigns. By leveraging TripleLift's proprietary systems and iSpot.tv's audience measurement capabilities, brands can optimize campaigns for right time, on target delivery against age, gender and advanced audiences.

"Independent verification of our platform doesn't just prove the value of our CTV products, it deepens the value brands can derive from investing with us," said Michael Shields, General Manager, Connected TV at TripleLift. "iSpot helps brands ensure more dollars are going towards engaging with new audiences while simultaneously facilitating comprehensive understanding of investment and campaign optimization."

The selection of iSpot was made after advanced testing across multiple currency providers. One test that serves as an anecdote for how rapidly TV audiences are shifting to CTV can be found in a study for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brand, Johnsonville. Over the course of May and June, Johnsonville Sausage saw 63% incremental reach on CTV devices with TripleLift through this particular campaign.

"The sausage-business is regionally nuanced, fragmented by varying forms and flavors. To grow share, we need targeted campaigns that tell people to buy our brand," said Marc Bennett, Integrated Marketing Manager, Johnsonville. "Using third-party measurement partners that attribute sales lift to our CTV plans are critical in validating the success of our campaigns."

"Its critical brands are afforded a transparent view into the explosive streaming market while having context anchored in live linear TV, where there remains a massive ad footprint," said Stu Schwartsapfel, EVP of Media Partnerships at iSpot. "As a TripleLift preferred partner for CTV measurement for, brands and advertisers now have the tools to verify the reach and understand the impact of their CTV investments on their platform."

iSpot, which has direct business relationships with brands and networks, is a trusted source of truth for measuring the complete lifecycle of advertising from creative testing to real time media measurement, cross platform unification and business outcome attribution.

About TripleLift

TripleLift is the advertising technology company reinventing ad placement at the intersection of creative, media and data. Our marketplace serves the world's leading brands, publishers, streaming companies and demand-side platforms, executing over 1 trillion ad transactions every month. Customers choose us because of our addressable offerings from native to online video to connected television, innovations that insert brands into content in real-time, and supportive experts dedicated to maximizing partner performance. And with its acquisition of 1plusX, customers can unlock the full value of their marketing data in a privacy-safe way with its first-party data management platform. Part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, TripleLift has appeared on both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for five consecutive years, has been named to Business Insider's list of Hottest Ad Tech Companies for three straight years and was awarded Most Innovative TV Advertising Technology by AdExchanger in 2021. Find out how TripleLift is shaping the future of advertising at triplelift.com.

About iSpot.tv

iSpot.tv is a cross-platform TV measurement company trusted by brands and networks to deliver fast, accurate and actionable information the marketplace can use to transact. Its real-time, always-on platform measures all phases of the TV advertising lifecycle from creative testing to audience verification, to business outcomes and brand impact, empowering brands to justify, optimize and invest with confidence. iSpot persistently measures TV-device impressions and second-by-second attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD , streaming environments and Out of Home environments. A trusted currency provider for networks, ad delivery platforms and agencies, iSpot uses its proprietary systems for bringing transparency into TV advertising at unparalleled scale. The company delivers its solution in real time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution and has become a trusted currency for networks, brands and agencies. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2012, iSpot has offices in major cities across America.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TripleLift