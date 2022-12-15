Ajustco Launches New Metal Pan Deck Anchor Thread

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajustco is pleased to announce the expansion of the Anchor Thread line of products with our new recessed metal pan deck Anchor Thread (RMPD), which will be attached to the metal pan decking, or Q-Deck. It serves the same function as the original Anchor Thread cast in place concrete anchoring system but is designed specifically to attach to the metal pan deck, rather than conventional formwork.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of this new product," said Ajustco CEO Jason Stile. "We plan on continuing to add innovative products to the Anchor Thread product line as the needs arise and our brilliant designers create them."

"As co-inventors of the Anchor Thread system, my father and I are very proud of how far it has advanced over the past few years," said Joseph Fugallo IV, Ajustco's Director of Design. "We attribute this growth to our team's intense effort to raise awareness of this revolutionary anchoring system and further develop the Anchor Thread product line."

"Our Passion and mission is to deliver simple innovations that make a significant impact to the builders hardware and construction industries!" said Jamie Walsh, COO of Ajustco.

For decades, drilling holes in concrete for wedge anchors has been the go-to method of anchoring into a superstructure. This method generates hazardous silica dust, weakens the superstructure, is dangerous for workers required to be on a ladder or leading edge, and is very time-consuming. The Anchor Thread System is a revolutionary way to embed anchors as the structure is erected. Workers attach Anchor Threads to the form work pre-pour, and they become permanent attachment points in the superstructure. Anchor Threads can be used to attach, among other items, leading edge protection; personal fall protection equipment; mechanical, electrical, and plumbing piping and equipment; tie downs for spider cranes; window washing equipment; and elevator shaft netting.

The Anchor Thread System can save millions in insurance and labor costs by greatly reducing both hazards to construction workers and their time installing anchors. Equally as important, Anchor Threads far exceed all code requirements that other anchoring methods may not even meet.

The Anchor Thread System received the 2021 Liberty Mutual Safety Innovation Award in Construction. The award — sponsored by Liberty Mutual Insurance and administered by CPWR — recognizes innovative evidence-based technologies, work practices, and programs (interventions) designed to reduce or eliminate construction hazards that lead to injuries and pain in the construction industry. In selecting Ajustco as the winner, the judges noted the reduction of both silica dust exposure and ladder time provided by the Anchor Thread system.

Anchor Thread also won the 2020 NYC DOB "Hack the Building Code" Innovation Challenge. The contest, a partnership between the DOB, the NYC Economic Development Corporation and Urban Tech Hub @ Company Ventures, seeks ideas for the best ways to improve how to design, construct and maintain over 1.1 million buildings in NYC. Winners are selected across categories including new technologies; resiliency standards; building sustainability; construction site safety; public safety; public quality of life issues; removing inefficiencies in the development process; and modernizing construction techniques. The NYC DOB also issued a bulletin in the summer of 2021 highlighting the Anchor Thread methodology as an accepted anchoring method in the NYC Building Code.

Lastly, in summer of 2021, Ajustco received its ICC-ES Evaluation Report, which is the highest certification and international standard for compliance in building codes, globally.

ABOUT AJUSTCO

Ajustco is a global products company aimed at providing innovative and simple solutions to common problems found in the construction and retail hardware market. Ajustco's award-winning products can be found in 20,000 retailers around the world. To learn more about Ajustco, please visit Ajustco.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

