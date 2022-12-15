Advantage Marketing Adds Real Estate and Tourism to Umbrella for Record-Breaking Year

Award-Winning Advantage Marketing Sets the Stage for Continued Growth in 2023

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of over 50 new clients, including continued expansion in the real estate and tourism industries, Advantage Marketing is capping a successful year with 120% client growth. Over the course of 2022, the agency has also broadened its umbrella of destination golf courses and resorts, becoming the leading boutique agency in golf property and destination marketing.

"2022 was another year of tremendous growth," says Spencer Hadelman, CEO and Founder of Advantage Marketing. "We're excited about the undertaking of even more new clients in 2023 as we continue to add to our portfolio of work," Hadelman adds.

To match its client portfolio growth, the agency continued its internal expansion with an increase in staff by 30% across its Chicago and California offices. This advancement did not go unnoticed by industry decision-makers, resulting in recognition from Inc. 5000, Chief Marketer 200, The Los Angeles Times, and landing the agency a spot on the coveted Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies list.

The team at Advantage Marketing have no plans to slow down in 2023. The upcoming addition of international golf properties, e-commerce brands, multi-family real estate properties and new developments, three new tourism bureaus, and two added universities will ensure another record-breaking year for the agency.

"The priority amongst our entire team is always our client's results, growth, and success," explains Hadelman. "We owe our own agency success to this dedication, and are feeling poised for another strong year in business."

ABOUT ADVANTAGE MARKETING

Advantage Marketing is a Chicago-based marketing and media agency that values the importance of client relationships, building longstanding and genuine partnerships that provide customized, personal service and care to achieve their client's marketing goals. With over 30 years of combined marketing experience, the Advantage team is made up of bold and ambitious industry leaders that are willing to take chances on unique and creative ideas that produce impactful outcomes. While Advantage has a stronghold on the sports and entertainment fields, the scope of industry work is broad, ranging from national golf resorts like Sand Valley and Bandon Dunes, to higher education institutes such as University of California Berkeley, and retail clients that include Sanrio (Hello Kitty) and Stance.

View original content:

SOURCE Advantage Marketing