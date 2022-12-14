Verkada Opens Engineering Hub in Poland

Verkada is growing its team of builders internationally to help meet its mission to create the operating system for the physical world

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security and management, today announced the opening of its new engineering hub in Krakow, Poland - the eighth new office Verkada has opened over the last two years.

"This new hub is a critical extension of our global team as we build cutting-edge hardware and software products that protect organizations' people and property," said Martin Hunt, CTO of Verkada. "As our Poland-based team scales up, they will work on end-to-end systems, fully owning products from ideation and design to prototyping and iteration to mass production."

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's product offerings span video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms, guest, and mailroom management, providing unparalleled visibility through a single cloud-based software platform. Today, the platform is trusted by more than 14,000 organizations worldwide, including more than 100 companies in the Fortune 500.

In September, Verkada announced the close of its $205 million Series D funding at a $3.2 billion valuation, doubling its valuation from its Series C fundraise in January 2019. Verkada pledged to use the latest infusion of capital to hire across all functions and continue its geographic expansion - the Engineering Hub in Poland is evidence of this in action.

Verkada has already started the recruiting process in Poland and is hiring firmware developers, backend engineers, embedded software engineers, and others to join the team. Open engineering roles can be viewed here .

Verkada is the leading physical security platform to protect people and properties in a privacy-respecting manner. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, visitor management and mailroom management - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 14,000 organizations across 63 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

