LandSouth Breaks Ground on Integra Towers at Nona South

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has started construction on Integra Towers at Nona South, an upscale multifamily development in Orlando, FL.

Integra Land Company is the developer for Integra Towers at Nona South. This development continues the ongoing collaboration and relationship between LandSouth and Integra. Integra Towers at Nona South will be located at 14201 Boggy Creek Road.

"Orlando continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. This is a fantastic location for a high-end community like Integra Towers at Nona South," shared James Pyle, LandSouth's President and CEO. "LandSouth is thrilled to work with Integra again to offer another new option for the growing central Florida area. We look forward to continuing our productive relationship with the Integra team."

Mark Ondish is the LandSouth project manager, Kyle Greer will be the superintendent for the project, Mark Corey will be the Assistant Project Manager, and Amanda Binns will serve as the construction administrator. Charlan Brock Architects is Integra Towers at Nona South's architectural firm.

Integra Towers at Nona South will be a 12-building, four-story multifamily development with a total of 364 units, rentable garages, and security gates at the entrance of every building. Residents will be able to choose from ten floor plans, offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. Amenities include grilling stations, resort-style pool, fitness center, yoga/spin room, sports lounge with golf simulator, cyber cafe, and a dog spa. Residents will also enjoy proximity to area theme parks, Orlando airport, and downtown.

"We are excited to start the construction of Integra Towers at Nona South," stated Mark Ondish, LandSouth's project manager. "Central Florida continues to have an increased demand for upscale multifamily communities like Integra Towers at Nona South."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Integra Towers at Nona South. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

