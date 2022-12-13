Alexander & Baldwin Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend Authorized

HONOLULU, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) approved a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $0.22 (twenty-two cents) per share. The dividend is payable on January 6, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 23, 2022.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 152-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

