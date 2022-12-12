Hydron Energy and Modern Niagara Announce Strategic Partnership and Investment to Accelerate First Product Launch to Market

New alliance will benefit customers with lower methane production volumes who want affordable solutions to upgrade biogas to RNG

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC and OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hydron Energy Inc., the cleaner fuel company that is commercializing a revolutionary gas upgrading solution, and Modern Niagara Group, Inc., Canada's fastest growing multi-trade contractor and building solutions company, have agreed to enter into a strategic partnership providing waste-to-renewable natural gas (RNG) plants, product collaboration, and an investment into Hydron. This partnership and funding will accelerate Hydron's INTRUPTor™ commercialization strategy and support manufacturing Hydron's proprietary components in Canada.

"Modern Niagara brings deep experience in high volume production and value engineering, as well as access to significant commercial relationships," said Hydron Energy President and CEO Soheil Khiavi. "We are excited to be partnering with Modern Niagara. Our shared vision will see many opportunities for commercialization of our technology as businesses across the country strive for net-zero emissions."

Hydron's patented INTRUPTor™ system significantly reduces the cost of upgrading biogas to RNG and enables the deployment of small-scale plants aligned with feedstock availability. The INTRUPTor™, an acronym for Intensified Regenerative Upgrading Platform Technology, reduces the capital and operating costs of upgrading biogas to RNG by up to 50%, scales easily, and delivers a best-in-class carbon intensity score.

"With Hydron's technology, we are confident that we can bring a viable solution to the currently under-served small-to-medium-sized RNG markets," said Modern Niagara CEO Brad McAninch. "We are eager to work with Hydron to lower the cost of renewable natural gas production for customers of all sizes and scale."

Modern Niagara's equity investment in Hydron will be directed toward product commercialization and manufacturing development. Hydron is building the manufacturing capability to produce the INTRUPTor Module at its facility in North Vancouver, BC.

"Collaboration is crucial when it comes to scaling B.C. companies globally and advancing the world towards a net-zero carbon future," said B.C. Centre for Innovation and Clean Energy (CICE) Executive Director Ged McLean. "Partnership with industry leaders such as Modern Niagara, combined with non-dilutive funding support from CICE, has Hydron primed to accelerate the development and commercialization of its game-changing clean energy innovation - from Canada to the world."

Modern Niagara VP, Energy Solutions Kevin Spencer will join Hydron's Board of Directors. Mr. Spencer's 30+ years of project development and execution experience will add depth and perspective to the team. This partnership is expected to accelerate the sale of Hydron's first INTRUPTor plant into the Canadian market.

About Hydron Energy Inc.

Hydron Energy is the cleaner fuel company helping hard-to-decarbonize sectors, such as transportation and industry, meet future energy demands and net-zero goals. The team is leveraging its unique intellectual property portfolio and decades of experience developing gas separation technologies to commercialize a new platform technology that produces net-zero fuels. INTRUPTor Systems create highly valued gas streams such as RNG and blue and turquoise hydrogen at lower costs than conventional technologies. The unique process also delivers a superior carbon intensity score. To learn more, visit us at www.hydron.ca or join the conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Modern Niagara

Modern Niagara is one of Canada's largest national mechanical, electrical, building services, and integrated building technology contractors that delivers to its clients a broad spectrum of service offerings, including GHG reduction solutions for existing buildings as well as new construction.

