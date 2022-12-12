BELLE HAVEN INVESTMENTS WINS PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT AWARD FOR THE FIFTH YEAR IN ROW

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Haven Investments won the 2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management awards announced by Pensions & Investments today. This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has won this award.

"We take great pride in our team and firm culture."

Presented by Pensions & Investments, the global news source of money management, the 11th annual survey and recognition program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

Belle Haven's culture is built on a foundation that leverages mutual respect, teamwork and passion. Commitment to shared success is at the heart of what they do. That is why they believe that hiring and retaining individuals with a diverse set of talents, perspectives, and experiences generates better ideas, creates a more creative work environment, and empowers employees to bring their whole self to work. The Firm is committed to maintaining an inclusive organization where all employees feel heard, valued and respected.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.''

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 11th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2022 honorees for fostering healthy and inclusive workplaces in the face of a rapidly evolving and challenging market," said Chief Operating Officer, Nikki Pirrello.

"We are honored to be recognized by Pensions & Investments as one of the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the fifth year in a row." said Matt Dalton, CEO & CIO, Belle Haven Investments. "We take great pride in our team and firm culture. This acknowledgement reflects our relentless devotion to making Belle Haven a place where people are excited to come to work every day."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

About Belle Haven Investments

Based in Westchester County, New York, Belle Haven Investments is an independent, employee-owned money manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt fixed income portfolios. The Firm's expertise and focus in one asset class have resulted in award-winning strategies. Their goal is to provide an unrivaled level of service, reliability, and customization to their Partners in building what they hope are partnerships for years to come.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

