Scytáles AB together with Netcompany-Intrasoft wins landmark EU Digital Wallet contract

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scytáles AB together with Netcompany-Intrasoft, member of NETCOMPANY Group A/S, has been awarded the much-anticipated European Digital Identity Wallet contract, encompassing development, consultancy, and support services.

In 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and following announcements as early as 2020 by Commission President, the European Commission announced its plans for a European Digital Identity framework available to all EU citizens, residents, and businesses.

The ultimate objective is a secure European e-identity, available to all EU citizens, across the EU and across activities. This would include digital identification means, electronic signatures, validation of documents and would entail transparency of data use.

The European Digital Identity Wallet will provide the benchmark for secure and transparent digital identification across the EU, ensuring at the same time the safety of the data that each citizen provides. The benefits are multi-fold from ease of use to cost reductions for businesses to cross-border transactions made possible.

The wallet will be developed by Scytáles AB and Luxembourg-based consortium leader Netcompany-Intrasoft and will be offered to Member States and other stakeholders for implementing the requirements of the Regulation on a framework for a European Digital Identity.

Mr. Konstantin Papaxanthis, CEO of Scytáles AB: "Since the global pandemic the digitalization of processes for both companies and public services has made safe digital identification imperative. The EU Digital Wallet will simplify daily life for EU citizens and businesses and create growth opportunities for public and private services across the EU. We are honored to have been awarded the EU Digital Wallet contract with our reputable partner and proud that Scytáles' world leading technology gets recognized."

Scytáles is the leading developer of ISO-Mobile Driving Licenses, Mobile IDs and Derived Mobile IDs as a complement to Security Printed Documents and Validation mechanisms over the counter and over the web. With our fully ISO-compliant technologies, we are the global leaders of the new generation of personal credentials using a cell phone while authorizing what data will be shared. We enable going mobile and validating in real-time in online and offline modes. Scytáles AB represents Sweden as an expert in several Standardization Bodies. Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden and offices in the US, Greece and Portugal.

