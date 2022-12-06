Churchill Downs Racetrack Unveils Official 2023 Art of the Kentucky Derby® by International Artist Romero Britto

New Piece from Iconic Artist Brings Vibrant, Modern Style to Classic Kentucky Derby Scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack today released the 2023 "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby" by renowned international artist, Romero Britto. Considered one of the most celebrated living artists in the world, Britto uses a bold, vibrant aesthetic to evoke a sense of fun and happiness in each of his pieces. From his roots in Brazil to his current home in Miami, Britto has traveled around the world, bringing joy and inspiration to millions with his fresh, colorful work.

Romero Britto with the official art of the Kentucky Derby (PRNewswire)

Britto's artwork for the 149th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve highlights his iconic approach of mixing bright colors with unique patterns. With sparkling, textured accents and elements of pop graphics, the art features subtle details that bring the racetrack scene to life, highlighting the energy and excitement of the Derby in a modern way.

"The Kentucky Derby has such a rich history, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Romero Britto to commemorate the 149th running with artwork that brings a modern perspective to our longstanding tradition," said Casey C. Ramage, VP of Marketing and Partnerships, Churchill Downs. "Working with an icon like Britto is an exciting opportunity for us to connect with new fans around the globe through this visually compelling representation of the fun and exhilaration of the Derby experience."

In addition to creating the "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby," Britto will also attend this year's event to watch the race and participate in a variety of the week's special activities, including sitting on the judging panel for the Longines Kentucky Oaks Fashion Contest.

"I'm honored to partner with Churchill Downs to unveil the official art of this year's Kentucky Derby and celebrate this spectacular occasion," said international artist, Romero Britto. "The race is such an iconic and fun event that no one better than Britto to create a masterpiece that elicits the happiness and passion associated with it," added Lucas Vidal, CEO of the BRITTO organization.

Britto's "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby" will be featured on the 2023 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks official racing programs and a variety of merchandise. 1,000 limited-edition prints will be available for purchase starting today, December 6, 2022, at 10:00am ET at www.KentuckyDerbyStore.com. All other items will be available for purchase beginning in late February.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $3 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. The 149th Kentucky Derby will take place on May 6, 2023. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com .

ABOUT CHURCHILL DOWNS RACETRACK

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The saddling paddock and the stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com

ABOUT ROMERO BRITTO

Romero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, Romero has made it to the top and is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe. Britto is also the most licensed artist in history and has transcended the arts world by creating a lifestyle brand, BRITTO®. © 2022 Britto Central, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Kentucky Derby Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Churchill Downs Racetrack