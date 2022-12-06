Birch by Helix Launches Birch Kids Natural Mattress

Company Expands Organic Line with Non-Toxic, Eco-Friendly, Flippable Sleep Solution for Kids

PHOENIX, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Birch , Helix Sleep's all-natural and sustainable sleep brand, today announced the expansion of the Birch product line with the launch of the Birch Kids Natural Mattress, a GOTS certified-organic, non-toxic mattress crafted for growing children.

Birch by Helix (PRNewswire)

Designed to support children from age 3 through 12, the Birch Kids Natural Mattress combines high-quality, hypoallergenic materials in a two-sided hybrid design. This organic, sustainable sleep solution is Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and GREENGUARD Gold certified, and built with Fair Trade certified organic cotton and eco-INSTITUT certified natural latex. These organizations serve as the highest standard of safety certifications and validate that the mattress has been independently verified to be organic, free of harmful chemicals or volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and built with ethically sourced materials.

"We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of Birch Kids Natural Mattress, a long-anticipated expansion of our all-natural Birch brand," said Adam Tishman, Founder of Helix Sleep. "Birch was created with the mission to build the world's most comfortable, sustainably sourced, and organic sleep products, and we're proud to extend this mission further by creating a non-toxic, flippable sleep solution for kids whose needs and preferences change as they grow."

Handcrafted in the USA, the Birch Kids Natural Mattress sources the world's safest materials to create a hypoallergenic, naturally breathable, and supportive sleep solution for kids. Talalay Latex layers are extracted from natural sources and processed using biodegradable ingredients. The mattress cover is made from GOTS and Fair Trade certified cotton, which is known for its breathability and moisture-wicking benefits, and is woven to create a fabric that's soft and cool to the touch.

To safeguard the mattress and provide flame resistance, the Birch Kids Natural Mattress features 100 percent organic wool layers directly under the quilted cover. These layers not only offer plush comfort, but also create a safe, effective, and natural fire-retardant solution. Plus, as a naturally hypoallergenic fiber, wool contains properties that prevent the build-up of dust mites, dust particles, and other potentially harmful allergens.

This dual-sided mattress features a firmer side for developing children ages 3-7 and a softer side for children ages 8-12. The firmer side is designed with eco-INSTITUT certified natural latex which provides a balance of support and comfort to ensure children have the necessary spinal support as they grow. The softer side is built with the same natural latex, but with more give, offering body contouring while still maintaining proper support. An inner core of individually wrapped 6" steel coils with best-in-class lengthwise edge support ensure superior stability and durability for growing children.

"A mattress is one of the most important elements of anyone's sleep environment; but for children who are growing, it is even more important," said Jennifer Gilman, Family Sleep Institute Certified Child Sleep Consultant and Good Night Sleep Site Educator. "We spend one-third of our lives sleeping, so it's crucial that our (and our kids') mattresses are high-quality in terms of construction and ingredients. If parents are looking for an all-natural, organic mattress that can be with their child for years, the Birch Kids Natural Mattress will serve their family's needs perfectly."

The Birch Kids Natural Mattress is available exclusively at BirchLiving.com and will retail at $1,199 for a Twin and $1,399 for a Full. All Helix mattresses come with a free 100-night sleep trial and a 25-year warranty. For more information on Birch and the Birch line of natural and organic sleep products, please visit www.birchliving.com . For more information on Helix Sleep, please visit www.helixsleep.com .

ABOUT HELIX SLEEP

Helix is an innovative direct-to-consumer brand platform, operating a portfolio of sleep and home goods brands. The company's flagship brand, Helix Sleep, launched in 2015 with the goal of bringing customization to the category through individually personalized mattresses for you, based on how you sleep. Each mattress is designed to your body type, sleeping position, and feel preference using our proprietary sleep technology. Birch by Helix launched in 2019 as the company's all-natural and sustainable sleep brand, with 100% organic certified products. The company launched Allform by Helix in 2020, representing the first step outside of the bedroom into the living room. Allform brings customization and modularity to the sofa category.

All of Helix's brands celebrate the power of personal preferences and individuality while focusing on outstanding product quality, having won countless independently reviewed awards. Headquartered in New York City, Helix offers free shipping directly to your doorstep, 100-night trial, and value-based pricing on all its products. Additional information on Helix and the company's products can be found by visiting us at www.helixsleep.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Helix