SOLO UNVEILS FIRST-EVER RE:CYCLED LUGGAGE LINE

Constructed from sustainable materials, this marks the first luggage collection for the leading American travel brand

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo, the leading New York based travel and day bag brand, announces today the debut of its first-ever luggage collection. An expansion of the brand's existing Re:cycled Collection, each piece of luggage continues the brand's commitment of enriching everyday journeys while collectively creating a better world. The collection features six new bags: soft-sided and hard-sided carry-ons as well as checked bags, in both two-wheel and spinner models that bring sleek design in a cool, modern palette to products made from recycled materials.

(PRNewswire)

"Solo has always appealed to environmentally conscious travelers. Our backpacks, duffels, hybrid bags and tech accessories have always delivered design with purpose, so we set out on a mission to create a luggage collection to meet the needs of the travelers who choose us for our stylish design, and eco-friendly business practices," said Solo CEO Richard Krulik. "We are proud to premiere one of the most sustainable luggage collections on the market at a time when green travel choices are more important than ever."

Standout features setting the collection apart in the industry include:

Unparalleled sustainability with construction from recycled PET, ocean-bound plastic water bottles* and recycled ABS plastic made from household appliances and automobile parts**

Packing features such as interior compression straps and up to two inches of expansion allow for organized and ample packing space**

Convenient maneuverability features such as a push-button telescoping handle system, side handle, and 360-degree easy glide spinner wheels

Water resistant exteriors

Carry-ons nest inside the checked pieces – ideal for space saving storage

Lockable zipper pulls and anti-microbial surfaces provide an extra layer of safety on the go

Interior travel checklist reminds users the dos and don'ts of packing

Front, zippered pockets allow for easy access on the go*

5-year Unstoppable Warranty

Leave No Trace packaging ensures the bags ship in plastic bags, strings, and printed materials that are made from recycled plastic

This expansion into travel bags was born from Solo's dedication to supporting environmental goals and standards while providing the best travel experience for its dedicated customers. Sustainability is an essential tenant of the brand, which has emerged as a leader in the industry for its commitment to bettering the environment. Solo is on a mission to eliminate 40 million plastic water bottles from landfills by 2024. Together with the brand's "Leave No Trace" packaging, travelers can be assured that they are making an eco-friendly purchase that treads lightly on the Earth.

Solo products are available at over 21,000 retail locations including Target, Best Buy, Office Depot, Macy's and Amazon, as well as online at www.solo-ny.com.

About Solo

Our founder's family came to New York with a dream and a craft. A century later, we remain dedicated to our founding belief in the transformative power of the journey and how we tread gently on this earth. For us, design should always be purposeful in its form and function, the materials we choose, and the collective actions we take. Solo bags and accessories can be found at over 21,000 retail locations nationwide, including Target, Best Buy, Office Depot as well as online at Amazon and Solo-NY.com

CONTACT: Jason@ldpr.com

Solo Re:cycled Luggage Line (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solo