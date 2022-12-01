Susquehanna Financial Group Hires Jennica Ross as Head of US ETF Sales and Portfolio Trading

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP (SFG), the institutional broker-dealer member of the Susquehanna International Group of Companies (SIG), announced today the hiring of Jennica Ross as Head of US ETF Sales and Portfolio Trading. Ms. Ross, a 19 year industry veteran, will report to Jason Neer, Global Head of ETF Trading.

"We are excited to welcome Jennica, a highly esteemed leader in the ETF and financial services industry, to SFG. Her unique combination of ETF expertise, understanding of the institutional investment landscape and deep industry relationships further enhances SFG's ability to provide clients expert execution, consultation and education throughout the ETF trading experience, " said Neer. "We look forward to the value she brings to our clients and to SFG."

Jennica joins SFG after having served as Head of Strategic Relationships at WallachBeth Capital LLC for the last ten years, where she oversaw the firm's key strategic partnerships and business development initiatives. Prior to that, she held senior roles at Guggenheim Investments and UBS Wealth Management. Jennica is U.S. Co-Secretary for Women in ETFs, the first women's group for the ETF industry. Jennica graduated from Princeton University with an A.B. in Politics.

About Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP

Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP (SFG), a member of the Susquehanna International Group of Companies (SIG), is an innovator in global finance, servicing the needs of clients worldwide in the areas of sales, fundamental research, and market intelligence. Building upon SIG's command of the options marketplace and its quantitative trading capabilities, SFG has cultivated a robust service offering that provides liquidity, industry-leading insights, and execution services. SIG employs over 2,500 individuals located in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. SFG is an SEC registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA.

For additional information, please visit www.sig.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Susquehanna International Group, LLP