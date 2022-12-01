Omni Fiber completes acquisition of Ohio Telecom, Inc. to accelerate expansion

Transaction completed on November 30, 2022 will provide opportunity to bring increased product options to existing Ohio Telecom customers and accelerate broadband availability to new markets for Omni Fiber.

CINCINNATI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Fiber, a Fiber-To-The-Premises (FTTP) provider committed to bringing high-speed Internet access to underserved markets in the Midwest has acquired Port Clinton based Ohio Telecom, Inc. to accelerate growth.

Omni Fiber (PRNewswire)

"Omni Fiber looks forward to leveraging the expertise of the Ohio Telecom team as we expand our state-of-the-art fiber network across Northern Ohio," said Darrick Zucco, CEO of Omni Fiber. "We look forward to building upon Ohio Telecom's impressive 20-year history and welcoming their employees and customers into the Omni Fiber family."

Existing Ohio Telecom markets including Port Clinton and Oak Harbor will become eligible for faster speeds (2 Gbps) once the network expansion is complete, while Omni Fiber will also accelerate planned expansion in surrounding communities including Sandusky, Perkins Township, and Fremont. Current Ohio Telecom business and institutional customers in multiple markets will also be eligible to upgrade to Omni's 100% fiber network for increased product options and improved performance. Expansion of the combined network will begin in early 2023 and continue throughout the year.

Michael Christiansen, Ohio Telecom's founder and President, will assume an operational leadership role within the combined company, and per Christiansen, "All of Ohio Telecom's employees will remain to support current and future customers. I am thrilled to partner with Omni Fiber and their experienced leadership team. We are proud to join forces with another local Ohio company committed to investing in our communities and look forward to what we can accomplish together." According to Ohio Telecom spokesperson Ron Miller, "This transaction will allow the company to expand more quickly and improve the services offered to Ohio Telecom's valued customers. It is a win-win for current and future customers."

Millitzer Capital, a media and broadband M&A firm, represented Ohio Telecom in the transaction. Tom Millitzer stated, "This is an excellent fit. It rapidly expands Omni's footprint, speeds up expansion throughout Northern Ohio, and provides enhanced services to the Ohio Telecom customer base."

Construction of Omni Fiber's 100% fiber network in Sandusky, Perkins Township, and Fremont will begin in early 2023, and those interested in being among the first to get Omni Fiber service can place a no-obligation pre-order at www.omnifiber.com or by calling 844-844-OMNI (6664). Previously announced Ohio communities with construction complete or already underway include Bellevue, Clyde, Dover, Huron, Shelby, and Tiffin.

About Omni Fiber

Founded in 2022 and backed by one of the largest investment firms in the telecommunications industry and led by a leadership team with 100+ years combined industry experience, Ohio-based Omni Fiber provides 100% fiber-optic broadband Internet, TV, and Phone services to residential and business customers in the Midwestern United States. Omni Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of up to 2 Gbps, no hidden fees, no data caps, Premium Wi-Fi included, local customer service, and competitive pricing. For more information, please visit www.omnifiber.com.

About Ohio Telecom

Founded in 2002, Ohio Telecom provides Internet, phone systems and phone connectivity for residential and business customers. Ohio Telecom currently provides service for many of the largest businesses, government, medical, and financial institutions in Northwest Ohio. Headquartered in Port Clinton, Ohio, primarily services the 419 area code, which includes Toledo, Bowling Green, Sandusky, Bryan, Fremont, Port Clinton, Maumee, Defiance, Ashland, Norwalk, Tiffin and Napoleon.

About Millitzer Capital

Founded in 1994, Millitzer capital is an M&A firm specializing in Cable TV, Telecom, Broadband, Web Hosting, and Data Centers. Millitzer Capital has completed over 400 assignments.

Omni Fiber Media Contact:

John Barnes (john.barnes@omnifiber.com)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omni Fiber