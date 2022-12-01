MOST Announces DeSTEMber, a Month of $1 Admission and Wintery Science Activities for Students and Families

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST), a hands-on children's science museum located in downtown Syracuse, New York, today announced "DeSTEMber," presented by Micron, a month of discounts and engaging and fun wintery science activities.

Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) (PRNewswire)

Available on Thursdays and Fridays throughout December, students and families of all ages will be given a Micron-sponsored Museum admission price of $1 to ensure cost is not a barrier to STEM education and holiday fun. The special offer is redeemable in-person only (no online ticket sales) and will not be available for December 29 or 30.

Additional DeSTEMber activities include the North Pole Pajama Parties, planetarium shows and a Micron-sponsored programming and engineering pop-up exhibit that features binary beads, wintery table activities and more. Learn about DeSTEMber at the MOST here: https://www.most.org/destember/

The MOST is open Thursdays through Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and for all school breaks, including December 26 through January 1.

Other December activities at the MOST include:

Daily programming includes "STEM Story Time" at 11:30 a.m. (for ages 2-6), currently reading the book "Poles Apart" by Jeanne Willis, and MolinaCares Media Lab "Simple Machines" demonstrations at 2:00 p.m. (for all ages).

"Sensory Friendly Time" presented by Visions Federal Credit Union every third Saturday of the month for visitors with sensory processing challenges. This month, on Saturday, December 17, the museum is hosting a sensory friendly North Pole Pajama Party.

The MOST also offers "Be the Scientist" programs presented by Amazon, a career exploration program on the last Saturday of every month for children grades K-8 to learn about, engage with, and explore a STEM discipline. This month, on Saturday, December 31, children can "Be the Mineralogist."

For an additional cost, visitors can choose to add on a film in the National Grid ExploraDome, such as Dark Universe Planetarium show, Dinosaurs of Antarctica documentary, and Backyard Wilderness documentary presented by Amazon. Tickets and times here: https://www.most.org/watch/

