Invenergy Names Clean Energy Expert Kelly Speakes-Backman Executive Vice President Public Affairs

Speakes-Backman Brings Over 25 Years of Industry Experience to Invenergy

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenergy, the leading privately-held developer, owner, and operator of sustainable energy solutions, today announced that Kelly Speakes-Backman has been named Executive Vice President, Public Affairs where she will lead communications, government affairs, and marketing activities. Speakes-Backman joins Invenergy after serving as Acting Assistant Secretary and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the Department of Energy. She will start her new role on December 5, 2022.

A nationally recognized thought leader in the renewable energy industry, Speakes-Backman previously served as the first Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Storage Association, where she led policy, external relations, and industry leadership efforts for the organization. She is also a former Commissioner of the Maryland Public Service Commission where, as an adjunct to the commission, she served as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Co-Vice Chair of the NARUC Committee on Energy Resources and the Environment, and member of the EPRI Energy Efficiency & Grid Modernization Public Advisory Group. Speakes-Backman also previously held leadership positions at United Technologies, Wärtsilä, SunEdison and The Alliance to Save Energy.

"Kelly's strong combination of experience and industry expertise will provide an important perspective to the Invenergy team and our partners," said Jim Murphy, President, and Corporate Business Leader at Invenergy. "She has dedicated her career to the pursuit of a clean energy future, and we look forward to the many ways she will help Invenergy grow as we further our mission as innovators building a more sustainable world."

Notably, Speakes-Backman was honored in 2019 by The Cleanie Awards as Woman of the Year and was nominated in 2020 to serve as a Clean Energy Education and Empowerment Ambassador.

"Invenergy is a team of 'doers'," said Speakes-Backman. "They've been executing on a cleaner energy future for 20 years, and I'm incredibly excited to join their innovative and forward-thinking team to continue delivering sustainable energy solutions to markets around the world."

About Invenergy

Invenergy drives innovation in energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 30,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects. Learn about Invenergy at Invenergy.com.

