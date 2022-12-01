Humble & Fume Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Humble & Fume Inc. (CSE: HMBL) (OTCQX: HUMBF) ("Humble" or the "Company"), a leading North American distributor for cannabis and cannabis accessories, is pleased to announce the detailed voting results for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on November 30, 2022.

The following five nominees were elected to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes "For" Votes "Withheld" % For % Withheld Mark Hubler 57,178,355 17,122,043 76.96 23.04 Shawn Dym 63,245,461 11,054,937 85.12 14.88 Robert Ritchot 73,763,028 537,370 99.28 0.72 Matthew Shalhoub 66,300,600 7,999,798 89.23 10.77 Jakob Ripshtein 54,160,216 20,140,182 72.89 27.11

MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants were reappointed auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting, and the Board is authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the vote were as follows:

Votes "For" Votes "Withheld" % For % Withheld 74,236,602 63,796 99.91 0.09

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Humble & Fume Inc.

Humble & Fume Inc. is a leading North American distributor of cannabis and cannabis accessories. Humble is committed to our brand and retail partners to help grow their businesses by providing data-driven insights, proven go-to-market expertise and best-in-class distribution for cannabis and cannabis accessories. As the only fully-integrated cannabis distribution solution, Humble bridges the gap for retailers, Canadian licensed producers, American multi-state operators, and cannabis customers increasing sales penetration to maximize financial performance. With over 20 years of North American operating experience, Humble has cultivated extensive vendor and customer relationships distributing premium cannabis consumables and consumption devices. The Company is comprised of Humble+Fume / B.O.B. Headquarters Inc., Windship Trading LLC, and Humble Cannabis Solutions.

