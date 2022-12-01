Hillenbrand Hosting Investor Day on December 15, 2022

BATESVILLE, Ind., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) will host its investor day on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in New York, NY. President and Chief Executive Officer, Kim Ryan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bob VanHimbergen, along with other members of Hillenbrand's executive management team will be providing a detailed overview of the company, its growth strategy, its transformation journey, and financial targets.

Presentations will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET, and are expected to conclude by 12:30 p.m. ET with a Q&A session. Registration is required to attend the event in-person or view the live webcast. To register, please visit Hillenbrand's Investor Day website.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

