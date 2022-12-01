Former FBI and DOJ Official Amelia Medina Returns to King & Spalding as Partner

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that Amelia Medina, who recently served in senior roles at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Special Matters and Government Investigations team.

Medina, who is based in the Washington, D.C., office, will focus on white-collar criminal defense and civil enforcement matters, as well as internal, independent and congressional investigations. Her experience spans industries including technology, social media, internet services and communications, security, defense, government contracting, life sciences and financial services.

"Amelia is a dynamic, smart and self-driven lawyer who brings a wealth of valuable government experience back to the firm from her leadership roles at the DOJ and FBI, as well as her time as a federal prosecutor handling financial crimes, corruption and sensitive national security and cyber matters," said Mark Jensen, leader of the firm's Special Matters and Government Investigations team. "She is an elite talent who adds versatility to our world-class Special Matters and Government Investigations team, and we are thrilled to have her back."

Medina, who started her career as an associate in King & Spalding's Atlanta office, became one of FBI Director Chris Wray's closest aides and most trusted advisors. As Deputy Chief of Staff at the FBI, Medina's responsibilities spanned all categories of investigations and Intelligence Community functions of the organization, and she supported the Bureau in addressing its most significant criminal and national security matters, global strategic priorities and congressional controversies.

Prior to joining the FBI, Medina served as Senior Counsel in the Office of the U.S. Deputy Attorney General, where she managed a department-wide portfolio of white-collar criminal matters, corporate enforcement, and issues involving compliance programs and monitorships. Medina was appointed by the Deputy Attorney General as the first Chair of the Corporate Enforcement and Accountability Working Group, a leadership committee responsible for guiding the Department's nationwide strategy to combat corporate criminal and civil fraud, and she represented the Department in coordinated efforts with the SEC, the CFTC, and other financial regulators and agencies.

Most recently, Medina concluded an assignment, on detail from the FBI, as Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. In that role, she managed a docket of complex grand jury investigations and prosecutions involving cross-border financial fraud, money laundering, cybercrime and ransomware attacks, COVID-related program fraud, national security issues, and other criminal offenses.

Medina earned her undergraduate degree from Princeton University and her J.D. from Yale Law School. She served as a clerk for the Honorable José Cabranes in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and for U.S. District Court Judge Michael Baylson in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

"Working at the FBI and the Department of Justice, two treasured institutions, was an honor that I will carry with me as I rejoin King & Spalding's extraordinary government investigations group," said Medina. "The firm's performance has been outstanding during my period of government service, and I am ready to help our clients meet the next generation of enforcement challenges."

