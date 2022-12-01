Echo Global Logistics Named a Top 2022 Food Chain Provider

Awarded by Food Shippers of America (FSA), the designation champions top 3PLs for their excellence in food transportation, logistics, distribution, and supply chain management.

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. ("Echo"), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced their recent recognition as a top 2022 Food Chain Provider by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America (FSA).

"We're pleased to be recognized as a top performer by the food supply chain industry," said Doug Waggoner, Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "Simplifying transportation through our technologies and logistics experts, so our clients can focus on the needs of their business, is what we do best."

"This recognition, especially from food industry participants who understand the complexities we help them address, is very meaningful," said Dave Menzel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Echo. "By leveraging our shipper technologies for both large and small clients, we're able to do our part in keeping an efficient food supply chain moving."

For this recognition, Echo participated in a three-round vetting process, first receiving an initial nomination by an industry food chain provider. The company was then evaluated by Food Chain Digest staff on value provided and industry achievements noted within the last 12-18 months. As a final step, nearly 6,000 food industry participants voted to recognize the top companies.

"Food shippers rely heavily on logistics partners to help manage a productive, efficient, and seamless food chain," said Brian Everett, Group Publisher and Editorial Director of Food Chain Digest. "Echo Global Logistics has demonstrated its value and credibility as a Top Food Chain Provider that offers solid technology, expertise, and capabilities to help food shippers work through their shipping challenges."

For more detail and to see a list of all 2022 recipients, visit the Food Shippers of America publication here.

