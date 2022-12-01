Dayton Children's Hospital begins long-term engagement with VisiQuate to deliver advanced analytics solutions that integrate hospital and physician billing data

The four-year agreement features solutions that will decrease denied claims, increase yield, accelerate revenue, and enable more equitable contractual arrangements with payers.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisiQuate, Inc., the industry-leading provider of advanced analytics, intelligent workflow, results-driven services and AI-powered automation offerings to America's most respected healthcare providers, and Dayton Children's Hospital today announced a four-year agreement under which Dayton Children's will implement VisiQuate solutions designed to decrease claims denials, accelerate revenue and enable more equitable contractual arrangements with payers.

Through advanced AI capabilities, VisiQuate integrates complex data and presents it as role-personalized insights and actionable workflows to help clients achieve peak business health. Root causes, trends, and opportunities become clear, leading to real-world results. VisiQuate’s virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Ana, is informed by the experience of industry leaders and delivers real-time reports, suggesting next steps to yield greater value. To learn more, visit www.visiquate.com. (PRNewsfoto/VisiQuate) (PRNewswire)

Dayton Children's Hospital is a nationally ranked healthcare facility, with awards for physician engagement, magnet status, and a top-tier orthopedics division. U.S. News & World Report named Dayton Children's the best children's hospital for 2022-23 for orthopedics, while Forbes has recognized Dayton Children's as the #1 best employer in Ohio this year, supporting their mission to go "above and beyond" in everything they do.

The hospital has begun implementing VisiQuate's Denials Management Analytics and Revenue Management Analytics solutions, both of which hospital leaders said should begin delivering value almost immediately.

According to Greg Dillard, Executive Director, Finance/Revenue Cycle/Managed Care, "Like many hospitals, we recognized the need for deeper insights into our revenue cycle operations, and we originally considered having our internal analytics team build custom enhancements to the reporting module of our instance of Epic. But we realized because of data silos and reporting limitations, we would only be looking for the most obvious opportunities. What we needed was a partner with the experience to join all of the data together and help us identify complex anomalies, payer errors, and ultimately help us meet our corporate goal of increasing net revenue by one percent next year. It quickly became clear that VisiQuate's solutions and people could do all that and more."

Looking farther ahead, Dayton Children's will also look at VisiQuate's Payer Action Center, which provides the data to enable more equitable conversations between providers and payers around contractual obligations. "Dayton Children's was in a classic 'build vs. buy' situation," Brian Robertson, Founder & CEO, VisiQuate said. "They certainly had the capability to create their own custom solutions internally. But they saw that we had proven solutions to address their needs, and that they are fully customizable to Dayton Children's unique business structure. By choosing to partner with us, they have moved up the analytics maturity curve in record time. We look forward to a long and successful partnership that supports the organizational goal of being partners, care champions and inspiring innovators."

About Dayton Children's Hospital

One of only 31 independent freestanding children's hospitals in the country, Dayton Children's is the region's only medical facility dedicated to children. Magnet-designated and recognized as a top hospital by U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals in orthopedics and pulmonology, the experts at Dayton Children's care for more than 350,000 children each year. Consistently recognized as one of the country's best and most cost-effective pediatric hospitals, Dayton Children's is home to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, Department of Pediatrics and together with the United States Air Force shares the nation's only civilian-military integrated pediatric training program. For more children's health and safety information, visit our web site at www.childrensdayton.org .

About VisiQuate



VisiQuate empowers healthcare organizations to achieve peak business health, through expert service-enabled technologies that dramatically improve performance and reduce process waste. We deliver optimized enterprise outcomes through a unique combination of complex data curation, deep AI & ML, advanced analytics and intelligent process automation. VisiQuate's Velocity consulting team of revenue cycle leaders and operators use their collective experience to drive efficiencies into client organizations and back into our solutions. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, Calif., with offices in Harrisburg, Pa., and Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com .

