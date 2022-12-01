CommonGround Raises $25M to Deliver Immersive 3D Meetings to Everyone, No VR Headset Required

Emmy award-winning team is dismantling the barriers to being seen, heard, and understood in online meetings without requiring a VR headset.

With total funding of $45M, CommonGround's investors include Marius Nacht, one of Israel's leading serial tech entrepreneurs, Matrix Partners, Grove Ventures, and StageOne Ventures.

CommonGround is now beta testing its 'TrueSelf Scan' creation app on the iPhone.

LOS ALTOS, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CommonGround today announced it has raised an additional $25M, bringing its total funding to nearly $45M to build an immersive virtual meeting experience that reimagines the future of online interactions. As the world moves to increasingly remote, hybrid, and virtual environments, the company provides a platform that fosters authentic human connections. With real-life 3D representations of users far surpassing what's possible on present-day platforms, users will finally be able to restore the deep personal connections we all crave.

iPhone users interested in creating their free 'TrueSelf Scan' avatar – the first step to joining a meeting on CommonGround – can do so here. The first 500 to create their avatar will also be invited to test the first immersive 3D meeting app that does not require a VR headset.

"What everyone learned during the pandemic was that online meetings are necessary, but they fall short compared to face-to-face meetings. Today's virtual meeting solutions leave us feeling disconnected and rarely valued, understood, or heard," said Amir Bassan-Eskenazi, CEO and Co-Founder of CommonGround. "CommonGround is creating a new way to meet online where you can sit across a table, look into people's eyes, see, and be seen. We believe, using hyper-realistic avatars as part of an immersive experience, we can make online interactions even better than face-to-face meetings."

A new era of remote work – in which nearly 60% of people work remotely at least once a week – has increased the amount of time people spend meeting online, yet many are left feeling disconnected and craving a better way to truly connect. Present-day solutions either offer unrelatable, cartoon-like avatars or confine you to a box on a screen that masks the critical body language cues we rely on for genuine communication and collaboration.

Unlike other virtual environments, CommonGround's patented AI, with three years in the making, provides a powerful, immersive, and secure 3D experience with hyper-realistic user representations that deliver an unparalleled sense of presence and emotional connection. This allows participants to establish eye contact, communicate through nonverbal body language, and be seen as their full, true self – seated among colleagues in a virtual room, face to face, rather than being another blankly staring face in a sea of squares.

CommonGround was founded by serial entrepreneurs Amir Bassan-Eskenazi and Ran Oz, who between them have founded seven companies, with three successful IPOs, two M&As, and two Emmy awards for technology. To learn more about the company or available career opportunities, please visit https://www.commonground-ai.com/careers, or email us at careers@commonground-ai.com

Images and videos from the new meeting application can be found here.

About CommonGround

Based in Silicon Valley and Tel Aviv, CommonGround aims to improve communications and online collaboration. Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs Amir Bassan-Eskenazi and Ran Oz, the company is led by a world-class team of engineers with expertise in AI, computer vision, geometry processing, 3D graphics, communications, DevOps and real-time video compression. CommonGround is backed by leading venture capital firms and investors: Matrix Partners, Grove Ventures, StageOne Ventures, and Marius Nacht. For more information about CommonGround, visit https://www.commonground-ai.com/

