Axxess Enables Clients to Provide Cognitive Impairment Services Through Collaborative CAMP Partnership

More than 16 Million Americans Live with Cognitive Impairment

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping care at home organizations expand their service lines and provide high-quality patient care, Axxess now enables clients to offer cognitive impairment services through a new strategic partnership with Cognitive Assessment and Memory Program (CAMP). CAMP combines digital therapeutics with app-based technology and artificial intelligence to provide assessments and treatments for mild to moderate cognitive impairment.

Axxess and CAMP (PRNewswire)

"Care at home organizations with increasing costs are looking to expand their service lines, and caring for patients with cognitive impairments is a natural opportunity," said Chris Taylor, Axxess Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships. "We are pleased to partner with CAMP to provide our clients more innovative ways to grow their business and serve patients in their communities who need them most."

CAMP partners with home health organizations to expand patient reach and services. Physicians can order CAMP for their patients, who are then given a cognitive assessment and a custom treatment plan consisting of cognitive exercises. In-depth reports provide detailed patient progress and insight. Because the program is tailor-made for each patient, using CAMP can improve physician relationships and decrease hospitalizations.

"Axxess and CAMP share a unified vision of providing technologically innovative solutions for patient health in order to provide the best possible patient care," CAMP CEO Jeb Andrews said. "From the moment of our initial meeting, I knew we had a shared understanding of missions and values. We could not be more excited to partner with Axxess to fulfill the vision of helping as many patients and families suffering from cognitive impairment as possible. We wanted to partner with the right team, and we know we have done just that."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About CAMP

CAMP is a first-of-its-kind digital cognitive rehabilitation program monitored by physicians and delivered by home health clinicians or therapists. CAMP is designed to help patients with mild-to-moderate cognitive impairments including Dementia, Alzheimer's, TBI, Chemo Brain, Age-related Memory Loss, and other common cognitive deficits. CAMP provides in-depth training and support so home health RNs, LPs, STs, and/or OTs can become CAMP certified and begin delivering cognitive rehabilitation treatments managed through our system.

Axxess Contact: Dennis Petroskey

(202) 215-6767

dpetroskey@axxess.com

CAMP Contact: Mollie Cline

(800) 514-9091

mcline@restoremymemory.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Axxess