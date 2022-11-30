Wheeler Bio Licenses ATUM's Proprietary Leap-In Transposase® Technology in Support of its Disruptive CDMO Service Offering

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheeler Bio, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development and manufacturing of mammalian-expressed protein therapeutics, today announced it has been granted a license to ATUM's proprietary Leap-In Transposase® and miCHO™ cell line development technology.

Wheeler Bio solves the typical momentum drop between discovery and development for monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic proteins. This issue typically poses significant challenges for emerging companies – adding technical, financial, and regulatory risks. Wheeler Bio believes these lifecycle challenges can be reduced with access to industry-leading technologies and democratization of standardized manufacturing platforms. Adding ATUM's powerful Leap-In Transposase® technology to Wheeler Bio's cell line development toolbox provides Wheeler Bio's clients with access to highly productive stable pools and clones with a significant regulatory track record and an industry-leading speed-to-clinic workflow.

The Leap-In Transposase® technology is leading the industry as an incredibly efficient gene delivery system utilizing transposon-based vectors to integrate intact DNA constructs into transcriptionally active loci of the host cell genome. When used in a cell line development program, the Leap-In Transposase® technology delivers highly productive, incredibly stable and robust cell lines – including at the stable pool stage.

Jesse McCool, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Wheeler Bio, said, "We are very excited to license the Leap-In Transposase® technology and the miCHO™ cell line. These tools build on our growing arsenal of enabling tools that drive efficiencies and cost savings in both our custom and platform offerings."

Oren Beske, Ph.D., ATUM's Amalgamator of Business and Biology, commented, "The Leap-In platform is an excellent fit for Wheeler Bio's business model and culture of bringing biologics discoveries to the clinic in a robust and cost effective manner. We look forward to our partnership enabling the next generation of molecules and entrepreneurs."

Wheeler Bio will incorporate the Leap-In Transposase® technology into its state-of-the-art cell line development platform, including an option for clients to utilize the miCHO™ cell line. Combining Wheeler Bio's cell line development service with ATUM's Leap-In Transposase® technology offers all the benefits of transposon-based gene delivery and provides clients the opportunity to progress product candidates rapidly and cost-effectively through preclinical development and into the clinic using Wheeler Bio's digitalized Process Development offering and cGMP manufacturing services.

About Wheeler Bio

Wheeler Bio is a biomanufacturing pioneer, founded by a team of industry experts and strategic investors who believe a different CDMO model is needed to help innovators reach their clinical milestones faster. Wheeler's novel hub-and-spoke operational model, centered in the biomanufacturing metro of Oklahoma City (OKC) and integrated with biotechs and discovery CROs, will revolutionize the speed of drug development. Wheeler Bio's technology platform, Portable CMC™, simplifies the path between drug discovery and clinical manufacturing by standardizing and democratizing the innovation-to-impact process. A new bridge for translating discoveries to IND filing, innovators benefit from increased momentum during technology transfer, shorter timelines, and lower costs. Join the Wheeler Bio community by visiting www.wheelerbio.com, following Wheeler Bio on LinkedIn, or scheduling a chat with Wheeler's co-founder and CEO at wheeler.com/ceo.

About ATUM

ATUM offers an integrated pipeline of tools including gene design, optimization and synthesis, expression vectors, and platforms for protein and cellular engineering and production. The company exploits the dependence of biological activity on well-designed sequences. ATUM's tools and solutions are fueling the transformation of biology from a discovery science to an engineering discipline. By collaborating with our clients, ATUM accelerates breakthroughs and moves research further faster. For more information please visit: www.atum.bio.

