Palantir Announces Collaboration with Lockheed Martin Focused on Accelerating Aegis and Future Integrated Combat System Software Delivery Powered by Palantir Apollo

DENVER, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) and Lockheed Martin are announcing a collaboration focused on delivering modern software to support today's and tomorrow's Navy combat systems by leveraging Lockheed Martin's deep technical experience, and Palantir's Apollo platform.

The collaboration focuses on driving innovation and working closely with the U.S. Navy to modernize its combat systems for the surface fleet. Lockheed Martin and Palantir have come together to solve some of the most complex challenges that arise in the rapid and secure delivery of software to where it's needed most in heterogeneous environments.

Palantir Apollo enables a technique of software development and delivery called Autonomous Deployment. It allows developers to write and deploy software that includes the application's requirements and enables teams to work closely on software asynchronously. Apollo then enables DevOps, security teams, and operators the ability to scale and deliver innovation rapidly, all while dev teams can get real-time feedback and performance reporting.

"The Navy needs capability to update software at the edge rapidly and securely to address ever-evolving threats. Lockheed Martin is investing in skills, capabilities, tools, and infrastructure to deliver the best software to the warfighter efficiently and affordably. Palantir's Apollo is central to these efforts. Apollo addresses last-mile delivery challenges and performs automated software deployment and management across secure government networks, cloud environments and on-platform environments," said Joe DePietro, Vice President & General Manager for Naval Combat & Missile Defense Systems at Lockheed Martin.

"Palantir was built to solve the world's most difficult problems with truly best-in-class, cutting-edge technology. We believe that, by sharing our approach through the Apollo product, more customers can take advantage of the Autonomous Deployment approach," said Palantir COO Shyam Sankar.

"We've had the privilege of working in the most demanding operational contexts with our customers, deploying software that connects with frontline requirements," said Greg DeArment, Chief Architect and Head of Apollo Platform. "We will continue to strengthen our products to meet rapidly expanding needs – whether centralized, federated, or at the edge – across key industries."

