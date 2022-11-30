InventHelp Inventor Develops New Carry Bag for Ice (TUC 454)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ."I wanted to create an improved carrier to ensure that a bag of ice did not melt during transport to a home, picnic or other location," said an inventor, from Coolidge, Ariz., "so I invented the ICE BAGG. My design would eliminate the hassle of trying to separate or refreeze melted cubes."

The invention prevents a bag of ice from melting before it could be used. In doing so, it prevents the individual cubes from sticking and clumping together. As a result, it helps to reduce ice waste and the need to purchase more ice. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population including campers, picnickers, beach vacationers, tailgaters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TUC-454, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

