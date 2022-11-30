Grand Wagoneer Front Passenger Interactive Display Wins 2022 Popular Science Best of What's New Award

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Grand Wagoneer has won a 'Best of What’s New Award' from Popular Science for its first-in-segment 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display. The class-exclusive touchscreen gives the front passenger dynamic control right at their fingertips to co-pilot, connect a device, watch Amazon Fire TV or access exterior cameras to view around the vehicle. (PRNewswire)

10.25-inch front passenger interactive display in Grand Wagoneer is the first such technology in its segment

Class-exclusive front passenger interactive display has three major functions: Co-Pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI or Amazon Fire TV Built-In with Rear Seat Entertainment control), and displaying views around the vehicle via exterior cameras and interior cameras (if equipped)

Featuring an HDMI plug, the front passenger interactive display allows the front passenger to connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches and music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system

Grand Wagoneer is available with up to 75 inches of total digital display screen area, with nearly 45 inches of that spanning the length of the instrument panel

Award-winning front passenger interactive display is standard on Grand Wagoneer Obsidian and Grand Wagoneer Series III; available on Grand Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Series II

Popular Science is recognizing the class-exclusive 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display in the Grand Wagoneer as the 'Best of What's New' in its annual awards. The Grand Wagoneer's first-in-segment touchscreen gives the front passenger dynamic control right at their fingertips.

"The Best of What's New awards are our way of celebrating the most exciting and groundbreaking innovations of the year. These awards highlight the revolutionary inventions that are helping to improve our daily lives, our society and our planet," said Rob Verger, technology editor — Popular Science. "From the future of air travel to revolutionary skin care products, and from sustainable outdoors equipment to game-changing gadgets, this year's list is a thrilling mix that we're proud to call the Best of What's New."

The Grand Wagoneer, all new for 2022, marks the rebirth of an American icon, with legendary capability via two available 4x4 systems, exceptional driving dynamics, best-in-class towing capability of up to 9,850 lbs., advanced technology and safety and a new level of comfort for up to eight passengers. For 2023, Grand Wagoneer includes the new, extended, long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer L and the all-new Hurricane Twin Turbo 510 engine, which delivers 510 horsepower and 500 lb.-ft. of torque.

Standard on Grand Wagoneer Obsidian and Grand Wagoneer Series III and available on Grand Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Series II, the front passenger interactive display offers three major functions:

Co-Pilot (navigation, device management)

Entertainment (via HDMI or Amazon Fire TV Built-In with Rear Seat Entertainment control)

Displaying views around the vehicle via exterior cameras and interior cameras (if equipped)

Featuring an HDMI plug, the front passenger interactive display also allows the front passenger to connect their phone or tablet, turning the touchscreen into a mirrored extension of their device, allowing internet searches and music and app use to project through the Uconnect 5 system.

Relax Mode is also available through the front passenger interactive display when the Grand Wagoneer is in park, creating an immersive experience by combining dramatic, multi-screen visuals with ambient lighting across the entire cockpit. There are multiple videos to choose from and each is inspired by natural wonders or phenomenon.

Grand Wagoneer is available with up to 75 inches of total digital display screen area, with nearly 45 inches of that spanning the length of the instrument panel: 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 12-inch horizontal touchscreen serves (main display screen in the center console), 10.25-inch horizontal comfort display touchscreen and 10.25 front passenger interactive display. When equipped with the optional Rear Seat Entertainment system, the cluster, radio and passenger screens all show a coordinated animation display upon vehicle start-up.

"Throughout the launch of the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, we've worked to deliver a new standard for American premium in the large SUV segment," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "The 'Best of What's New' honor from Popular Science for the front passenger interactive display is third-party validation that we are delivering class-leading technology and connectivity to our customers."

In addition to availability on Grand Wagoneer, the front passenger interactive display is also available on Wagoneer, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Wagoneer

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Wagoneer and company news and video on:

Company blog: https://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Consumer website: www.wagoneer.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wagoneer or https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: www.instagram.com/wagoneer or www.instagram.com/StellantisNA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Wagoneer or https://twitter.com/StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/user/PentastarVideo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis