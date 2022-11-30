Full Spec Brands Launches Today As First Full-Service Brand Accelerator For Smoke Shop, Independent Convenience And New Age Wellness Retail Locations Nationwide

Cultivating The Future With Dedicated Sales, Marketing And Merchandising Strategies Founded By CPG Industry Veteran Michael Cellucci

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Spec Brands today launches the first nationwide full-service brand accelerator servicing the specialty retail class of trade with a focus on smoke shops, independent gas and convenience stores, and new age wellness retail locations. Founded by well-known CPG veteran Michael Cellucci, the company provides dedicated sales, marketing, and merchandising strategies for brands who have demonstrated the ability to lead and innovate in their respective categories. With a personalized, high-touch, consultative approach to business, Full Spec Brands delivers tailored strategies for success.

Cellucci brings his over 22 years of experience servicing the specialty retail category, delivering notable success across several segments including tobacco, cannabis, accessories, functional beverage, and new age wellness. "Throughout my years in the specialty retail universe, I have seen both large and small companies expend extraordinary effort and hundreds of thousands in personal and investor funds to have one sliver of space and recognition in this hard-to-reach class of trade," said Cellucci. "This is not a puzzle you can solve in a board room. You have to be in the stores and in front of the consumers. We have assembled a very experienced team of sales professionals with deep knowledge of the space. We understand exactly what is required to build trust, to build brands, and to build profitable relationships for all stakeholders."

In addition to the sales team, Full Spec Brands will be launching a sophisticated, headless B2B e-commerce platform to make it easy for customers to place orders, track purchase history, and participate in marketing and loyalty programs. This new model represents a paradigm shift in the way brands are sold and marketed in this category.

Whether a newly developed product needs to be brought to market or an industry standard needs to be reevaluated and reestablished, both brand partners and their retailers receive one-on-one service that focuses on the individual growth requirements of each. Cellucci and his team of specialized sales and marketing agents give partners access to proven industry insights, innovative ideas, and uncommon approaches to transform go-to-market strategies and consumer engagement.

Full Spec Brands is currently engaged with several notable brands including CannaAid and Kush Queen in the hemp derived cannabinoid category. Hemper and ELBO Supply are clients in the smoking accessories category while Integra Boost two-way humidification, Dissim Lighters, and Honey Stick Vaporizers have signed on in the appliance category.

Cellucci is joined by long-time industry veteran Selim Hanono. Hanono has spent more than 35- years in tobacco and cannabis, leading sales and operations at the executive level. Over the last 15 years Hanono worked with Cellucci in leading and transforming several notable companies, including Drew Estate: The Rebirth of Cigars, Swisher Intl., the world's largest producer of mass-market cigars, and Greenlane, the world's largest smoke shop distributor in the cannabis sector, among others.

"Over the last few decades, Mike and I have had the benefit of working alongside thousands of shop owners," stated Hanono. "We've built strong relationships developing and perfecting go-to-market strategies for some of the most successful brands in the space. It takes lots of time and money to acquire an intimate knowledge of the specialty retail universe. I'm proud to team up with Cellucci again to apply our 50-plus years of combined experience to these up-and-coming brands. With our help, they can avoid the ten years of mistakes so many early-stage brands often make."

Full Spec Brands go-to-market accelerator and ongoing agency services are available to interested parties throughout the United States. The company will expand over time into Canada and overseas markets beginning with distribution consultation. Existing distribution models will be reevaluated for efficiency and profitability. Stateside relationships will be used to improve reach and outcomes for all involved parties.

For more information visit www.fullspecbrands.com or call (800)-259-4693. Business inquiries can be sent to info@fullspecbrands.com

