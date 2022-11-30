Edward Jones Announces New Branch Office in the Delmar DivINe

Partnership with Community Expands Access to Financial Services and Extends Firm's Commitment to Inclusive Economic Growth

ST. LOUIS , Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones announced today that it will open a branch office in a portion of the community space known as Delmar DivINe, a high-impact real estate initiative for community development, social improvement and collaboration in the St. Louis area.

In addition, the firm announced a $250,000 pledge to the challenge grant from the Berges Family Foundation to support the programming and operation of the Community Multipurpose Room (CMP), which will be the primary point of contact between Delmar DivINe and communities north of Delmar Blvd.

The space outfitted with technology solutions will be made available on a free basis to civic leaders and organizations working in neighborhoods north of Delmar Blvd.

Edward Jones has partnered with its clients, colleagues and communities for 100 years. Setting its sights and ambitions on the next 100 years, the firm is continuing to create value for its current clients as well as grow its impact more intentionally for more people in more communities. Edward Jones' branch presence in the Delmar DivINe will enable the firm to serve historically underrepresented constituents and help future clients live and achieve their financial goals such as preparing for the unexpected and saving for retirement.

"Advancing inclusive growth demonstrates our belief that every person deserves an opportunity to thrive," said Laura Ellenhorn, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm's community impact efforts. "Face-to-face financial advice, quality products and services and access to affordable credit are important financial determinants of inclusion. We want to do our part to provide economic opportunity to more families and revitalize this historic neighborhood."

Delmar DivINe is an innovative, multi-use project that provides co-location opportunities for nonprofit organizations and professionals alongside a range of shared support services for both tenants and the broader St. Louis community, as well as below market-rate housing to serve diverse, early career nonprofit professionals.

Delmar DivINe opened its doors in late 2021 to serve as a hub for social, economic and community development, especially in north St. Louis City. In addition to the 18,000-square-foot of conference and meeting space for the nonprofit agencies on the campus, it will include a minority business incubator, a podcast studio, transit-accessible housing, and a multipurpose room that will host a number of community-oriented programs, including activities for older adult and students.

"Bringing our community together, which for too long has reflected and reinforced the divide between neighborhoods to the north and south Delmar," said Maxine Clark, former CEO of Build-A-Bear and the creator behind Delmar DivINe.

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Veronica Coleman will staff the office, which opens on Nov. 28. To make an appointment visit Veronica Coleman, Financial Advisor | Edward Jones.

"As a native St. Louisan and an Edward Jones financial advisor for almost 15 years, I'm excited to transition my practice to Delmar DivINe, which will give me the opportunity to tap into a community that has been underrepresented and help me fulfill my purpose of positively impacting my clients, their families and our community," Coleman said.

